Coaches
Head coach: Jeff Portugue, 22 years head coach, 8 years assistant coach
Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe, George Schoenborn, Corey Wiebusch
Key Players
Seniors Katie Petersen and Madison More
Keep Your Eye On
"Our new kids," Portugue said. "We have many first-year girls who are going to contribute."
Moved On
Reese Portugue, Amelia Carlson, Alli Madden, Nicole Schilling, AJ Brock, Sarah Fadness, Lauren Fedder,
2019 Recap
St. Peter finished 4th in the conference and 5th in the section
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Terrible, was looking forward to my seniors last year," Portugue said. "Some had a opportunity to have great season."
2021 Season Outlook
"I like Marshal to win the conference and not sure who the favorites in the section will be," Portugue said. "It will be our first season Section 2AA. This is a big upgrade from running in Section 2A. Some of the schools will have two to three times our enrollment."
Coach's Comments
"We are very young and we are going to take some lumps early. We are going to get better by just getting some track and field experience." — Jeff Portugue, head coach
By The Numbers
2 - Seniors
9 - Letter winners
60 - athletes grades 7-12