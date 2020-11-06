St. Peter volleyball team won its fifth straight match with a 3-0 victory over Blue Earth Area on Thursday at Blue Earth.
Set scores showed: 25-20, 25-19, 25-18.
Setter Abby Haggenmiller led the Saints with 11 sets assists, and she picked up two digs.
Alyssa Hrdlicka led St. Peter with eight service points. and she had two digs.
Tori Zachman had seven service points with two ace serves.
Dani Johnson collected one kill and two blocks.
Katie Peterson whacked one kill.
Kylee Horner paced the Saints with eight kills, plus she had one block and one dig.
Lauren Niemeyr notched four kills and two blocks.
Lilly Ruffin had seven kills, two blocks and one dig.
Mac Kenzie Pettis had two kills and one block.
Mallory Harfiel collected nine set assists, three digs and one ace serve.
McKenna VanZee had four digs, three set assists and one ace serve.
Brooke Rehnelt had one kill and one block.
It is the second time this season the Saints have swept the Bucs 3-0.
BEA dropped to 1-5, while St. Peter improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big South Conference East Division. The Saints host Waseca (3-3) in a rematch at 7:15 p.m. Monday. The Saints edged the Bluejays 3-2 on Oct. 22.