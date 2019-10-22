Facing Cedar Mountain, a team with only two wins, Monday’s Section 2A play-in game was hitting practice for the host Cleveland Clippers in a 3-0 sweep.
The fifth-seeded Clippers will travel to fourth-ranked Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Thursday. While Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer didn’t know a lot about SESM other than they had some height, a group of Knights made the trip to Cleveland to scout the Clippers.
Set 1 originated on an Emily Kern kill, included a trio of McKenna Robb service aces and finished 25-8 when Cedar Mountain sent a Lexi Hollerich serve up into the girders.
With half a dozen Robb kills, the Clippers got off to a 16-0 start in set 2. The frame ended 25-8 on an Emma Sweere ace serve.
The Cougars hung around in set 3, but the Clippers broke away at point seven. Setting up a Kern kill that put the Clippers up 12-8, Taylin Gosch set a new career set assist record, breaking Kenzie Corrow’s 1,293, which she set back in 2009. Gosch needed 22 assists at the start of the match and ended the night with 29. The set ended 25-16 on a Jordyn Klingel kill.
Robb had 17 kills, nine digs and six service aces. Kern had 10 kills and a block party of four. Hollerich had one kill and seven ace serves. Sweere had 10 digs and four ace serves. Klingel had two kills. Grayce Kortuem had one kill. Mya Krenik delivered one ace serve.