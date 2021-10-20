A week after handling the Marshall Tigers, the St. Peter football team traveled to Montgomery to take on the Tri-City United Titans. With both teams sitting at 4-2 on the season, it was the Titans that came out victorious 22-6 in front of their home crowd.
After the Saints shut down the TCU offense and forced a punt to open the game, Vinny Guappone broke loose for an almost 70-yard rushing touchdown, his 11th on the season, to put St. Peter ahead. A missed extra point set the lead at 6-0.
The Titan defense cracked down on the Saints after the opening score though, and scored 14 unanswered points, one rushing touchdown and the other through the air, to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.
St. Peter reached the TCU 20-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but the Titans’ defense prevented them from penetrating further. The Titans’ defensive performance paid off as they forced a turnover on downs.
Needing to force a punt to have a chance to score and tie the game, the Saints defense broke down and allowed the TCU back to break free for 69 yards to put the Titans in the red zone. With 26 seconds to go in the game, TCU scored the touchdown that was the nail in the coffin for St. Peter, and a two-point conversion gave the Titans a 22-6 lead.
On the ground, the Saints were led by Guappone who had eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and Kole Guth added 16 yards on seven carries. Guth also completed 10-17 pass attempts for 83 yards.
Guappone led the receiving corps with five catches for 43 yards while Riley Throldahl added a single catch for 31 yards.
On the defensive end, Shea Hildbrandt recorded five solo tackles and three assists with one being for a loss. Harold Born recorded four tackles with four assists and Connor Travaille had four tackles, three assists and two and a half tackles for a loss.
The loss drops St. Peter to 4-3 on the season with one game remaining in the regular season. Wednesday, Oct. 20 the Saints will host Jackson Country Central with kickoff at 7 p.m.