...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The St. Peter youth wrestlers completed an outstanding season by competing at the NYWA State Tournament this past weekend in Rochester. St. Peter qualified 13 individuals for the state tournament by placing well at qualifying tournaments earlier in the season.
Of the 13 qualifiers, three brought home top six medals, Liam Jensen, Deontre Torres and Kemper Ely, as they all earned sixth place finishes.
A handful of individuals also competed in the Invite portion of the tournament for those who didn’t quite qualify for the State portion.
Lastly, the program also qualified its middle school team, comprised of seventh and eighth graders, to compete in the team dual tournament portion of the state tournament.
K-8 State Individual Results
K 45 Ryder Sather DNP (2-2)
K 50 Logan White DNP (1-2)
K 60 Annabelle Anderson DNP (0-3)
1-2 61 Jaxon Anderberg DNP (2-2)
3-4 55 RJ Timmerman DNP (1-2)
3-4 72 Dominick Jackson DNP (0-2)
3-4 95 Sam Weber DNP (2-2)
3-4 100 Liam Jensen 6th Place
7-8 95 Elijah Mercado DNP (1-2)
7-8 110 Alex Dlouhy DNP (0-2)
7-8 125 Deontre Torres 6th Place
7-8 150 Joseph Connor DNP (0-2)
7-8 235 Kemper Ely 6th Place
K-8 Invite Results
K 40 Andre Hanson 3rd Place
K 45 Kaleb Anderson DNP
K 60 Jack Wussow 2nd Place
3-4 72 Bryce Garberich 3rd Place
3-4 95 Kale Draeger DNP
7-8 120 Isaih Hesse 1st Place
7-8 120 Tyler Krakow DNP
7th/8th Grade Team State Results
Match 1: St. Peter 24, Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 18
Match 2: Holdingford 37, St. Peter 12
Match 3: St. Peter 28, Perham 17
Match 4: Foley 39, St. Peter 9
Match 5: New London Spicer 21, St. Peter 18
St. Peter Youth Wrestling is comprised of almost 70 kids wrestling in their K-6th club. They practice Monday and Thursday nights during the winter months and compete at various tournaments on the weekends. They have created a culture of hard work and accountability while maintaining a family-like atmosphere among the club.
If you are interested in finding out more information, please reach out to the St. Peter wrestling club via their website at https://saintpeteryouthwrestling.com/ or their Facebook Page: St. Peter Youth Wrestling.