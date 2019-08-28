St. Peter Football
COACHES
Head coach: Brian Odland, 11th season
Assistant coaches: Steve Alger, Doug Boyer, Greg Emley, Justin Helget, Shea Roehrkhasse
KEY PLAYERS
Wyatt Olson - Senior Quarterback: three-year starter. all-district selection as a junior.
Carson Kennedy - Senior Center and Defensive End: two-year starter at center, all-district honorable mention as a junior.
Eli Hunt - Senior Defensive Tackle: two-year starter on defensive line.
Logan Reese - Senior Offensive Guard and Defensive Tackle: two-year starter at guard.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Michael Connor - Senior Running Back and Safety
Ryan Wilmes - Senior Linebacker
Ethan Volk - Senior Wide Receiver
Kai Anderson - Senior Wide Receiver and Cornerback
Jack Harvey - Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back
Josh Johnson - Senior Tight End and Safety
Wareke Gillette - Senior Tight End and Linebacker
Cade Horner - Senior Wide Receiver and Cornerback
Hunter Goebel - Senior Tight End and Linebacker
Nick Rustman - Senior Offensive and Defensive Tackle
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
2018 season: 6-4, lost in section semifinal to state runner up Fairmont.
"We have moved up to AAAA this season," Odland said. "We have had a solid off season of development and look forward to the challenges this season will bring."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"We have a culture of success among our players and strong leadership from our senior class. This is a cohesive team that looks forward to working towards the goal of 1-0 each week." — Brian Odland, head coach