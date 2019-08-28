St. Peter Football

COACHES

Head coach: Brian Odland, 11th season

Assistant coaches: Steve Alger, Doug Boyer, Greg Emley, Justin Helget, Shea Roehrkhasse

KEY PLAYERS

Wyatt Olson - Senior Quarterback: three-year starter. all-district selection as a junior.  

Carson Kennedy - Senior Center and Defensive End: two-year starter at center, all-district honorable mention as a junior.

Eli Hunt - Senior Defensive Tackle: two-year starter on defensive line.  

Logan Reese - Senior Offensive Guard and Defensive Tackle: two-year starter at guard.  

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Michael Connor - Senior Running Back and Safety

Ryan Wilmes - Senior Linebacker

Ethan Volk - Senior Wide Receiver

Kai Anderson - Senior Wide Receiver and Cornerback

Jack Harvey - Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back

Josh Johnson - Senior Tight End and Safety

Wareke Gillette - Senior Tight End and Linebacker

Cade Horner - Senior Wide Receiver and Cornerback

Hunter Goebel - Senior Tight End and Linebacker

Nick Rustman - Senior Offensive and Defensive Tackle

2019 SEASON OUTLOOK

2018 season: 6-4, lost in section semifinal to state runner up Fairmont.  

"We have moved up to AAAA this season," Odland said. "We have had a solid off season of development and look forward to the challenges this season will bring."

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"We have a culture of success among our players and strong leadership from our senior class. This is a cohesive team that looks forward to working towards the goal of 1-0 each week." — Brian Odland, head coach

