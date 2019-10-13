Sydnee Germscheid

of Cleveland continues to work hard in her first year out for cross-country. Here she competes in the first meet of the season. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

The Madelia invite last Thursday was a rainy affair, but for the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys team, it was business as usual.

About 23 seconds in front of the second-place finisher, Mitchell Johnstone bested the other 48 runners with a 16:41.1 completion to add another first place to his resume. Teammate Tyler Erickson was third with a 17:18.4. Jerrett Peterson was fourth with a 17:24.7.

Rounding out the Crusader front five for a first-place team finish were Brett Omtvedt in sixth with an 18:20.4 and James Younge in 13th with a 19:03.9. Nicholas Huisken came in 20th with a 20:06.5, and Grant Wangsness was 27th with a 20:34.4. Cooper Thomez was 32nd with a 21:08.3.

For the Crusader girls, Ellie Nygren was fourth with a 20:37.9, Kaitlin Sizer was 36th with a 27:51, Caitlin Miller was 37th with a 29:41.8, Marie Leonard was 41st with a 31:14.1, and Sydnee Germscheid was 45th with a 33.41.2.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments