The Madelia invite last Thursday was a rainy affair, but for the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys team, it was business as usual.
About 23 seconds in front of the second-place finisher, Mitchell Johnstone bested the other 48 runners with a 16:41.1 completion to add another first place to his resume. Teammate Tyler Erickson was third with a 17:18.4. Jerrett Peterson was fourth with a 17:24.7.
Rounding out the Crusader front five for a first-place team finish were Brett Omtvedt in sixth with an 18:20.4 and James Younge in 13th with a 19:03.9. Nicholas Huisken came in 20th with a 20:06.5, and Grant Wangsness was 27th with a 20:34.4. Cooper Thomez was 32nd with a 21:08.3.
For the Crusader girls, Ellie Nygren was fourth with a 20:37.9, Kaitlin Sizer was 36th with a 27:51, Caitlin Miller was 37th with a 29:41.8, Marie Leonard was 41st with a 31:14.1, and Sydnee Germscheid was 45th with a 33.41.2.