Fans got to see some new drivers in victory lane for the Mankato PowerSports Night Sept. 21 at Arlington Raceway.
Levi Selly from St. Peter won his first ever feature in the IMCA Sport Compact feature by taking the lead on the 2nd lap and holding off veteran driver Alan Lahr of Nicollet for the first 4 laps. Alex Dostal of Glencoe was coming through the field quickly but couldn't catch either one of them.
The IMCA Hobby division had troubles getting the race started with two yellow flags at the start of the race. Sarah Moriarty from Jordan was the first victim but she restarted, the No. 22 of Clayton Lommenn got caught up in the first caution and retired for the night. On the following restart the No. 99 of Mason Goettl from New Auburn went around in a circle in turn 1 and stalling causing another yellow in which the 14d of Ed Dostal from Glencoe was also involved. Both cars restarted the race. New daddy Cory Probst of Brewster who started in 10th place overtook Colton Burke of Redwood Falls on lap 7 in the time shortened race. Burke took 2nd ahead of Arlington's Brad Becker.
Bryan Apitz of New Ulm led the entire Outlaw Hobby race flag to flag to win. The battle for 2nd place was quite interesting with Andrea McCain of Kimball who had crashed bad last weekend and started 7th moved ahead of Alex Dostal to close the gap between her and Apitz but by the last lap, they were working around lapped traffic and they went one two with Kyren Porter of Cleveland finishing 3rd.
Jeff Lloyd of Le Center made a bold pass in turn 2 between the cars of Tom Malchow of Hutchinson and Kevin Kennedy of Madison Lake to take the lead on the first lap of the IMCA Modified feature. He remained out front for only 2 laps when Malchow got around him with Chris Neisen of Henderson following him to take 2nd place. The following lap both of them had the company of Eric Larson from Madison Lake, he first got ahead of Neisen and by lap 9 he took the lead and remained the leader to win the race. With five laps to go Jeff Carter from Mapleton who had been in the mix was tring to gain on Larson but soon had to contend with Matt Looft from Swea City, Iowa. As the checkered flag was waving, Larson was out front with Looft taking 2nd and Carter following in 3rd.
The IMCA Sprint feature was short on cars but exciting none the less. Paul Konokowitz from New Ulm was the early leader until he spun out in turn 2, then the 555 of Bruce Allen led for one lap until Zach Glaser of Cleveland overpowered him and passed him to take the lead. It looked as though he would win the race but but with two laps to go, coming from the back Brett Allen was able to dive from the top of the track down to the bottom and edge ahead of Glaser. He then stayed out front to win the race with Glaser taking 2nd and Jesse Cripe of Annandale in 3rd.
The IMCA Stock Car was a nail biting event with close fast racing in the non stop race. the first leader was Taylor Willms from Willmar as he led right out of the shute but soon Brent Uecker from Hutchinson was at the front. A few laps later he got a flat tire which put him in the pit. That gave the lead back to Willms with Rick Mees of Eagle Lake on his tail. After contact, Willms fell back along with Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye giving Mees a little distance from the pack. Mees then led the final 5 laps of the race with Tim Pessek of Hutchinson working to gain on him but he settled for 2nd ahead of Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg.
Roger Nielsen of Fairmont started on the front row of the IMCA Modified feature and led the first 13 laps. A caution was thrown on lap 3 when Dan Menk of Franklin who had been in 3rd place, tagged the 97 of Cole Anderson of Northfield on the bottom of turn 4 causing Anderson to spin out. Menk then restarted the race in last place and was able to moved forward the next 17 laps to challenge for the lead. By lap 12 he had the lead with Dalton Magers of Redwood Falls following close behind. Another caution was thrown when the 71N of Rick Nelson spun around in turn 1. It took two restarts to get the race on track again. Magers stayed out front With Nielsen regaining a position ahead of Menk at the end.