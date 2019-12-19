Four of his Steve Carnal's former high school players who are now high school coaches, including St. Peter head coach Sean Keating, will compete in the Oak Grove Carnal Classic Dec. 27-29 in Darwin Gorder gym in Fargo, North Dakota.
Carnal had a battle with prostate cancer last year and has come out victorious so far.
Carnal won 559 as a head coach and retired from Oak Grove in 2008.
"To honor Carnal for his legacy in helping others and creating a new generation of coaches we have created the Carnal Classic event," Keating said. "We honor him by having four of his former players including myself competing in Darwin Gorder gym. None of us would be who we are without Carnal! Going to be an awesome weekend sharing stories and watching hoops!"
Here are the coaches: Kyle Card, Oak Grove, 1987 graduate; Gary Rath, Sunrise Mountain, Arizona, 1987 graduate; Nathan Stoa, Hawley, 1999 graduate; and Keating, St. Peter, 2001 graduate.
Here is the tournament schedule:
Friday, Dec. 27: 3 p.m. Oak Grove C versus Hawley C; 4 p.m. St. Peter JV versus. Hawley JV; 6 p.m St. Peter varsity versus Hawley varsity; Oak Grove varsity versus Sunrise Mountain varsity.
Saturday, Dec. 28: 11 a.m. Oak Grove C versus Hawley C/JV; 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Oak Grove JV versus St. Peter JV; 2 p.m. Sunrise Mountain varsity versus St. Peter varsity; 3:30 p.m. Oak Grove versus Hawley varsity.
Monday, Dec. 30: noon Oak Grove JV versus Hawly JV; 1:30 p.m. Sunrise Meadow varsity versus Hawlen varsity.