St. Peter freshman Kaiden Brovold started his varsity golfing career winning gold medalist honors Monday in the season opening six-team St. Peter Invitational at Shoreland Country Club.
Shooting a 3-over par 38-34—72 on the cold and windy 40-degree afternoon, Brovold led the Saints to first place as a team. He won by one stroke over runner-up Manning Lane of Blue Earth Area.
Brovold connected for a birdie on the par-4, 16th hole to highlight his round. He also made 13 pars.
Team standings showed: 1. St. Peter 314; 2. Blue Earth Area 321; 3. Fairmont 339; 4. Jackson County Central 349; 5. Redwood Valley 354; 6. Waseca 368.
Three other Saints placed in the top 10: senior Kendall Nicolai tied for fourth with 79, freshman Blake Magelee finished in a three-way tie for seventh with 81, and freshman Korey Lager took 10th with 82.
Many of the same teams (St. Peter, Fairmont, Waseca, BEA and JCC) plus New Ulm will meet again in the Big South Conference East Division event at 4 p.m. Monday at Interlaken Golf Course in Fairmont.
In the meantime, St. Peter hosts Mankato West in a dual meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and travels to New Prague Country Club at 1 p.m. Friday for an invitational with Belle Plaine, Jordan, New Prague, Shakopee and Tri-City United.