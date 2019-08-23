Le Sueur-Henderson triumphed in its first tennis meet of the season with a 5-2 win over rivals St. Peter.
It was a promising start, though victory was far from assured. LS-H Giants Coach Linda Seaver noted that this was a big transition for the team because of the loss of last year’s seniors.
“We had six seniors last year, four of whom played varsity. So the kids had to shift up the ranks,” said Seaver.
“They handled the transition really well,” Seaver said following the match. “They executed the strokes we’ve been working on and reacted instead of thinking. The one thing I was concerned about is if they would be able to react and they did a pretty good job of that. We have a lot of young players this year and they’re willing to listen and learn.”
The Giants excelled in the singles category, sweeping all four matches. On No. 1 singles was junior Greta Nesbit, who defeated her opponent Amelia Hildebrandt in two sets, 6-2, 6-3. The Giants’ other singles players were able to maintain strong leads throughout their matches as well. No. 2 singles Gretchen Dwyer bested Milena Lund 6-1 in two sets. Chloe Brandt scored another victory for LS-H in two 6-2 sets in the No. 3 singles match against Mary Waller while McKenna Reinhardt was able to shutout Anika Southworth 6-0 in the first win her second set 6-1.
While the Saints were unable to best the Giants in singles, they held the advantage in doubles, winning two of the three matches through 10 tiebreakers.
Saints’ players Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer were able to secure one of St. Peter’s two victories in a drawn-out match with the Giants Emma Seaver and Keely Olness in No. 1 doubles. Orth and Salfer took the first set in a narrow 8-6 victory, but Seaver and Olness came back in the second, scoring 7-5 over the Saints. In the final matchup, Orth and Salfer secured the win, 11-9.
The No. 2 doubles match followed a similar pattern. St. Peter’s Ella Boomgarden and Josie Wiebusch held the advantage over Le Sueur-Henderson’s Anna Pavlov and Darbi Denning in the first set, winning 6-4. The Giants won the second 6-2, but in another 10-point tiebreak, St, Peter best LS-H 10-8 in the third.
Le Sueur-Henderson’s Mia Schwarz and Morgan Jones were able to break the pattern and earned the Giants their first win in doubles. In two sets, the pair defeated Raina Roemhildt and Molly Voeltz 6-2 and 6-0.
Though the meet ended in defeat for St. Peter, Coach Aaron Rothenberger remained confident in the team’s abilities.
“We played well. LS-H is a solid team challenging to match up (with). They played consistently solid, so we had to really earn it with those 10-point tiebreakers,” said Rothenberger. “We have some good leaders at the top of our lineup that compete in every match. Their demeanor and attitude on court is really going to help us, because a lot of the younger girls look up to the older players.”
Le Sueur-Henderson’s next matches include an away meet against Sibley East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. and an away meet at Northfield on Thursday at 5 p.m. St. Peter’s next match is Tuesday at Redwood Valley at 4 p.m.