Winds were gusty on a links course and that made for some really tough golf holes on Monday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton. Only three golfers were in the 70s due to those windy conditions.
Leading the way for St. Peter was senior Kendall Nicolai with a 5th place finish and a 41-40 (81). Kendall carded 1 eagle, 1 birdie, and 7 pars to go along with 34 putts, 5 fairways and 8 GIR. He also finished 5th place medalist in the Big South Conference points this year and was named all-conference.
Freshman Kaiden Brovold was next with a 40-42 (82). He finished 8th overall and was the 9th place medalist and all conference in the Big South. Kaiden tallied 2 birdies and 8 pars.
Next for St. Peter was senior Logan Moe with a 40-44 (84). Moe finished in 12th out of 72 golfers and was 21st overall in the Big South. He had 1 birdie and 7 pars
Blake Magelee 40-45 (85) and Marshall Nicolai 37-48 (85) were next for the Saints. Magelee finished 14th and was 20th in Big South overall. Magelee carded 1 birdie and 9 pars to go along with 35 putts, 4 fairways and 2 GIR. Marshall was 14th and finished 22nd in the Big South standings. He had 10 pars. His front 9 was impressive to watch and he ran into some problems on the back 9 when the winds picked up even more.
Freshman Anthony Nicolai finished with a 49-44 (93). Anthony finished in 38th place and was 27th in Big South points. He finished with 6 pars, 35 putts, 4 fairways and 2 GIR. "He had trouble getting going and that happens on a tough course in tougher conditions," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "I am confident he will bounce back and play well next week at sections.
"The team as a whole had many 3 putts today and that is expected on a course with big greens. We did not hit the front of greens enough today and had many fast putts down hill and down wind that led to higher scores. I am proud of this team for their perseverance and battling this tough layout today and I know they learned a lot about themselves and their golf games.
"We will learn from our mistakes and move on and hopefully play our best next week at sections. We have a very tough section this year and it will be a two day battle at New Prague. The Saints ended the regular season with an overall record of 61-11 and a Big South Conference record of 36-7."
The boys golf team next plays at New Prague on June 2 and June 8 in the Section 2AA tournament.