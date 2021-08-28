Despite the unusual season and the difficulties of last year, the St. Peter girls soccer team finished 11-1-2, suffering their lone loss in the section semifinal game 2-1 to Southwest Christian. For the captains of the team, this year is a chance to reach even greater heights and continue to grow.
"Our team is really young this year, and we have had great encouragement during two-a-days," said senior goalkeeper Katie Gurrola. "Everyone has been cheering on each other very well, and that will only make us better."
Midfielder Adrianna Bixby added, "We are having fun growing together as a team and being a family. Everybody on this team is focused on improving together."
Growth for the team is a key, as eight players graduated from the program last year, and getting the younger members up to speed is an early goal. Gurrola is no stranger to the value of getting opportunities to play as a younger player.
"Some of my best experiences with the team came when I started on varsity as a freshman," she said. "Getting to know the older girls, who were great, really shaped how I developed. They were super nice and inviting, and that's what we have to be."
Bixby added, "We are kind of like a family, and as we continue to bond throughout the season, we keep getting closer and improving."
Building early confidence through constant improvement is going to be a key for Gurrola: "As a goalkeeper, my goal is to stay confident 100% of the time in the net. If you're not confident you're not gonna make the save."
The Saints will get the opportunity to set the pace for the season early with their first match on the road against Fairmont Thursday, Aug. 26.
They will then play their home opener Saturday, Aug. 28, when they host New Ulm with kick-off scheduled for 12:15 p.m., at Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field/Track.