ST. PETER, Minn. – As the saying goes, “a win is a win,” and that’s what the St. Peter town team claimed with an ugly 12-9 victory over Janesville in the first round of Region 6C playoffs on Sunday at Veterans Field.
The Saints' defense committed seven errors and allowed six unearned runs, but the offense picked up the slack in plating 12 runs while every batter in the lineup had at least one hit for 17 total.
St. Peter took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and never trailed the rest of the game. Chet Olsen, CJ Siewert and Jeff Menk all singled to load the bases, followed by a sacrifice fly by Hunter Wilmes to score Olsen. Siewert then scored on a single by Sam Wenner.
The Saints took a 4-0 advantage in the third as Andy Regner and Brad Morris started the frame with consecutive singles. Regner scored on another single by Austin Pinke and Morris scored on a hit by Billy Hanson.
After tossing three scoreless frames, St. Peter starter Luke Regner allowed two Jays' runs in the fourth on a pair of singles, a walk, wild pitch and a sacrifice to make the score 4-2. The Jays cut the deficit to one in the sixth after a single, sac and an error.
The locals answered in the bottom half with a two-run homer by Morris that went over the scoreboard in left-center field, taking a 6-3 lead. STP added three more runs in the seventh for a comfortable 9-3 advantage. Olsen singled and later scored on a single by Wenner. Menk, who previously walked, scored on an error, as did Wenner on the same play.
Luke Regner gave way to Sam Carlson in the eighth and the comfortable six-run lead quickly faded as the St. Peter defense committed two costly errors in the frame, allowing five runs (one earned). Andy Regner came in the relief and struck out the final two batters of the inning as the home team carried a slim 9-8 lead into the bottom half.
The Saints' offense answered the call though, scoring three more insurance runs. Siewert reached on a fielder’s choice and Menk was beaned to put runners on first and second with one out. Hunter Wilmes ensued with a two-run double and then scored on a single by Wenner. Andy Regner gave up one unearned run in the ninth, but was able to pick up the save.
Luke Regner earned the win after throwing seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one strikeout. Wenner (3-6, R, 3 RBI), Morris (3-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), and Olsen (3-4, 2 R, BB) led the hit parade.
The Saints (10-3 overall) host Waterville on Saturday in the second round of the winner’s bracket. Game time is to be determined (2 or 6 p.m.). The Saints then play again Sunday against an opponent and at a location determined by Saturday’s outcome.