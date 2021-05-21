The St. Peter girls golf team wrapped up the regular season with a different kind of golf match Thursday against Mankato East at Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter.
The varsity played an 18-hole, two-person scramble format while the junior played a nine-hole scramble.
On the varsity side, the Saints won two matches, one by forfeit as Mankato East only had one team finish.
The pairing of Adrianna Bixby and Piper Ruble defeated Natalie Benton and Ella Prochaska 76-82.
Other scores for the Saints were Emily Salfer and Audra Bixby with a score of 72, while Mia Hansen and Kate Salzwedel finished with 79.
The St. Peter girls JV pair consisting of Madison Kelly and Natalie Petersen defeated Ashling Smith and Brynn Stone 49-56.
Other JV groups playing were Karli Miller and Brianna Baker defeating Katie Landwer and Keana Jordan 51-68 while Lauryn Oberlander and Jesse Fast completed the sweep by defeating Jada Silvertsen and Chloe Lee 58-59.
"This officially ends the JV season that included seven meets," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "The meets consisted of some tournament style, some duels, a scramble and one meet where they played an 18-hole round. The girls got great experience while learning the game of golf and the future looks bright for the Saints."
The St. Peter varsity will travel Dakotah Ridge Golf Course in Redwood Falls to compete in the Big South Conference tournament on Monday. The Saints will then have a week to prepare for the first round of the Section 2AA tournament June 1 at New Prague Golf Club.