Sara Lobatox of Le Center takes two of her children to the water for a kayak ride on a warm and sunny Friday afternoon in the Le Sueur County Saw Mill Park backwater area of East Jefferson Lake. With her are son, Dominick 8, and daughter Iris, 2, in her first boat ride ever. While they were boating, her husband, Christian, and son Carson, 12, were fishing. (Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)