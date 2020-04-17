Community recreation activities in the St. Peter, Le Sueur, Tri-City United and Cleveland communities are in a holding pattern, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With face-to-face activities cancelled or postponed and facilities closed to the public until the governor’s orders for social distancing have been lifted, cities and schools have adapted by using other methods of distance learning such as virtual programs and events.
St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Service Director Joey Schugel, Le Sueur Recreation Manager Allison Watkins, TCU Community Education Director Layne Wilbright and Cleveland Schools Activities Director Rich Kern responded to the following questionnaire:
1) How has the virus affected recreation?
Schugel: “St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services, not unlike others, has been impacted by COVID-19. The impacts mostly include facility closures and program and event cancellations or postponements. The positive side of these impacts is staff has been finding ways to still make a meaningful difference in the community. Some examples of this are include offering virtual programs, events, activities, helping coordinate and deliver Meals on Wheels with city transit, and helping connect the community with local resources and information.”
Watkins: “The COVID-19 virus has affected recreation in the way that everything on a face-to-face basis is on hold. We are currently evaluating how to adjust our programs and exercise classes to maintenance of the facility. We have had to go from being so active with our members on a day-to-day basis to a virtual world. That can be a struggle not only for staff but for our community as well. Staff members are working on tips for staying active at home and providing videos on our Community Center Facebook page as well as calling our Silver Sneakers members because this population may not have the technology skills to find these activities.”
Wilbright: “Per the Governor's Executive Orders in regards to social distancing, social gathering and moving the school districts into distance learning, it has affected program registrations, as there is no definitive timeline on when regular programming will be able to resume. A majority of our Winter/Spring Catalog program offerings were completed, but we did have some classes, not just recreation related, that needed to be postponed and/or cancelled. The other thing this has made us do is to look at opportunities to offer some of our programs digitally. We currently have two exercise classes taking place digitally for example. As we move forward, we'll adjust programming as the Governor's Executive Orders come down.”
Kern: “As of now, everything is on hold. We are still planning on having our summer softball and baseball programs plus our youth T-ball camp and swimming lessons but that may change as we all wait to see what is next with the COVID-19 plan.”
2) What has been cancelled or postponed?
Schugel: “All of our spring in-person programming has been cancelled or postponed, including all youth, adult, and senior programming. There has not been a formal decision on our summer activities at this point however staff is working on ways to adapt some programming if needed. Adult athletic leagues have been postponed from a May start date to a June start date with the chance that start dates are adjusted again if needed.”
Watkins: “Staff started canceling all group activities on March 11. Five days later, we made the decision to close the Community Center to the public to help stop the spread of the Covid 19 virus. Winter/spring classes that were cancelled on March 11: Intro to Gymnastics and Dance, All Silver Sneakers fitness classes, all social room activities, including Bingo and potluck, Aqua Zumba & Arthritis Aquatics Program, Winter/Spring Session 2 Adult Fitness classes, swim lessons, Swim Club, Winter/Spring Session 1 Fitness Classes, Adult Hockey League.”
Wilbright: “We've had both enrichment and recreational classes that have been either cancelled and/or postponed. Some levels of our youth soccer program were scheduled to begin in April and now have been moved to May, per the extension of the governor's executive orders. Our Spring swim lessons and Spring Swim Club program had to be cancelled. We were towards the middle of our TCU Titan Special Olympic Swim program. [But] The Special Olympics of Minnesota just cancelled the 2020 Special Olympic Summer Games in June at St. Thomas University. We sent 10 athletes to the state games last year.”
Kern: “We had to cancel our grade 3-8 volleyball season and the annual Easter Egg hunt event earlier this month.”
3) What will be cancelled or postponed?
Schugel: “Like above no decision has been made on Summer Programming but if needed we will make these decisions as we continue to follow recommendations of the CDC and MN Dept of Health.”
Watkins: “Our T-ball and soccer programs have been postponed and will be offered in the summer or fall if we are able to run these types of programs. With the entire facility closed at this time all of our fitness programs have also been put on hold. The summer programming is still in question as to what we can offer. This will be updated on our Facebook page and through our Community Center newsletter as things evolve.”
Wilbright: “We haven't been too quick into cancelling programs but rather postponing/rescheduling if possible. Once an order comes down from the Governor's office, we make adjustments until a new order comes down. If some of the previously mentioned guidelines are extended past May 4th, this would push our soccer program into the summer along with some of our t-ball programs. After that, we'll have to make decisions on these two and other summer programs.”
Kern: “Right now, we are just on hold with the summer events I mentioned above.”
4) What's being done to replace events cancelled, such as rescheduling or having them online or at home? Give examples of events.
Schugel: “Staff is working very hard to still provide opportunities during these times. Some great examples are weekly Exploration Recreation at Home Activities that are emailed out and posted on Social Media. These activities include those to keep you active, virtual tours, learning activities, scavenger hunts, etc. Other examples include the Saint Peter Public Library putting out so many great and unique activities like a Story Walk in the windows of the library so when you walk by you can read a story, Lego Challenges, Virtual Storytime, and so much more. Additionally we have Senior Fitness Video Classes, a new program asking for people to submit 500 word or less journal entries about their experiences with social distancing and self-quarantine with a chance to have their entry shared to the public and a chance to win chamber bucks. Lastly we just started the 1st Annual St. Peter Virtual Fun Run with almost 50 participants registered to run either a 5k, 10k, or distance of their own and post their results.”
Watkins: “For the one or two winter/spring classes that participants missed, we issued refunds. Currently, we have our digital fitness system Wellbeats for members available. This is an app they can download on their Ipads or phones and take classes. Staff is also working on videos and other virtual activities such as Bingo for our members. Our Recreation Supervisor, Alyssa Pink is also researching virtual recreation ideas which we will be rolling out. Our wonderful personal training staff, Kris Krause and Tor Sinell are still giving training sessions to members remotely as well as calling our Silver Sneakers members and checking in with them.”
Wilbright: “Some of our exercise classes, Yoga and eVolve fitness have been hosted remotely. With everything going on with social distancing, this has been a welcomed adjustment for people to stay active. Our soccer club will be in the process of sending out practice and skill development videos to stay connected with our soccer players.”
5) Is the summer rec guide going to be published? If so, how do people get a list of remaining events?
Schugel: “Summer Recreation and Community Education Brochure will not go out in printed form as in years past. We will be posting a summer guide on the city of Saint Peter website and social media with other forms of distribution still in the works.”
Watkins: “With the recommendation form the Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee we are not sending out the 2020 Summer Recreation Brochure. At this time with the evolving COVID-19 situation and daily changes to the stay at home order, we just don’t feel that we have a good timeline for opening the facility or for programs. Staff is adjusting to what the summer may look like, brainstorming recreation ideas that keep social distancing possible.”
Wilbright: “Yes, this went out about two weeks ago.”
Kern: “We normally email out our events and post them on the Cleveland Public Schools website under the 'community ed' link.”
6) How does this affect use of facilities?
Schugel: “City indoor facilities are closed to the public, we are promoting people to get outside and enjoy parks and trails while social distancing. We are recommending playgrounds not be used.”
Watkins: “Currently we are affected like all other fitness facilities across the country and world, we are closed. Only time and guidelines put out be the state will tell on the long term affects the facility.”
Wilbright: “At the TCU School District, there's no use of any of the facilities and/or grounds until further notice.”
Kern: “Currently no facilities are available for use. Hopefully this summer we will be able to use them.”
7) What effect does this situation have on the income and budget of recreation?
Schugel: “We have lost program and facility rental revenue. However, some costs that we would typically endure are currently not there, so the impact somewhat is offset.”
Watkins: “This has affected the Community Center and budget, as all memberships and programs are on hold. No membership fees or registrations are being taken until we can reopen.”
Wilbright: “We've had to refund for some of our classes so far. For many of the others, we're in a postponement and/or rescheduling mode. There isn't a large profit margin when it comes to offering programs. That's not what Community Education is about. If the governor's executive orders carry into the summer, it would have a greater effect on TCU Community Education.”
8) What affect does it have on staffing? Are you working at home or the community center? How much has it reduced the number of jobs? How many seasonal workers affected, especially in summer?
Schugel: “Staff is doing great keeping busy and making an impact in the community. We have a mixture of staff working from home and in the office. So far we are going through the process of hiring seasonal workers in hopes we have somewhat of a normal summer. They are aware this can change or be adjusted as we get closer to summer and have more information.”
Watkins: “All of our part time staff has been furloughed. Our full time staff is working remotely from home.”
Wilbright: “As part of the Governor's Executive Orders, school districts are required to offer childcare to Emergency Tier 1 employees which we have been doing. Most school districts such as TCU already have an established childcare program. With that, I report daily along with my childcare staff in each of the three communities. The remaining TCU Community Education Staff are working remotely. The immediate effect on staffing has been with the lifeguard staff with the closure of the indoor pool located at the TCU Montgomery Elementary. Until further directives come down from the State, we're anticipating running our Summer programs.”
9) How many recreation staff are working, and how have their duties changed?
Schugel: “Staff is working hard to continue to create opportunities and help the community out in any way possible. Some responsibilities have changed based on need for the community. Whether it’s finding and publishing and connecting the community with resources normally not related to the Recreation Department, helping with food distribution, helping out other City departments as needed.”
Watkins: “The Community Center has three fulltime staff. We are all working remotely from home. Our duties remain the same, help keep our community active! We may be doing that differently now with this situation but this remains our number one goal. We are adapting to virtual recreation and planning the phases of reopening the facility.”
Wilbright: “Outside of my lifeguard staff, the TCU Community Education staff are working remotely. Their roles are the same as we prepare and/or make adjustments for programming.”
Kern: “We are mainly working with volunteer parents that help with our activities.”
10. What do you think are the prospects in the future?
Schugel: “I think the prospects are good. We have a strong resilient community with many supports in place.”
Watkins: “I believe that the prospects are high for the future. We have a great team and great support from our community. I think people will want to stay close to home for awhile but will need activity and a sense of community. Our Silver Sneakers members will be eager to see friends and have conversations in person, and the community center is the perfect place for that. Now more than ever the world is really hearing that staying active is so important. The community center embraces that for every age group. I believe the need for the community center in Le Sueur will come out stronger after the COVID-19 events.”
Wilbright: “I believe that once we get through this, TCU Community Education and other programming serving organizations will end up being stronger in the long run. With shelter-in-place, no social gatherings, the need to social distance, not being able to participate in activities, lost connections and opportunities, I see entities like the TCU School District and TCU Community Education leading the way to bring their communities back together.”
Kern: “Hopefully we get back on track for this summer's activities.”
11) Anything else that the public needs to know?
Schugel: “The best way for people to get information on what the Recreation Department and Library is doing is visiting the city of Saint Peter website, www.saintpetermn.gov or the city of Saint Peter Facebook page. Also they can call 507-934-0667 with questions or if they need help finding community resources.”
Watkins: "That the staff is here to help. If anyone in the community needs tips on staying active or ideas for their children, they can reach out. Le Sueur is a strong community and we will all get through this. Remember to check on your neighbors, family and friends. Everyone needs that connection right now!”
Wilbright: “Continue to monitor our Facebook page and website for updates on programming offerings and changes. I hope people are staying safe and healthy during this time. Hang in there, we'll all get through this together!”
Kern: “If we all do our part, we can get through this together.”