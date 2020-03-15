While the legend that St. Patrick chased all the serpents out of Ireland and into the sea may include a wee bit of blarney, the fact remains that Ireland has no native snakes.
So these days, the world could use another St. Patrick…but with the power to rid evil germs instead.
But despite COVID-19 shelving similar processions, Le Center’s St Patrick’s Day parade sashayed through Minnesota Street as normal Saturday afternoon.
“We decided the outdoor parade had plenty of space for people to keep an appropriate distance from each other,” said organizer Matt Wallskog during the queen pageant the night before.
Leading the parade in 29-degree temperature were Le Center and area color guards, including Montgomery, Elysian, Cleveland, Morristown, and the Le Sueur County Sherriff’s Department. In his green cassock and mitre cap and grasping a shamrock-topped shillelagh, St. Patrick followed.
Grand Marshals Don and Mary Louise Hayden road in a black Jeep. Next came St Patrick’s Day royalty and their clans: Miss Shamrock Allison McCabe (McCabes), Miss Leprechaun Erin Schultz (Shultz/O’Rourke), and Miss Irish Rose Brooklyn Anderley
Royalty representing Montgomery, Nicollet and Miss Czech-Slovak were also present as were last year’s St. Patrick’s Day royalty Julia McCabe, Elizabeth Christian, Megan Wagner and Anna Holden and last year’s grand marshals Norm and Carol (Caffey) Linnell.
Other Clans included were Halloran, O’Malley/Osbourne, Claffey, Collins, McGrath, McMillan, Cooney and Cashin. Other entries included city council member Christian Harmeyer, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, TCU School, Tweeten’s BP in Cleveland, the St. Thomas Sportsmen, the Le Sueur County Sherriff’s Mounted Posse and fire and rescue units from area towns.
While there are usually introductions in the Legion afterward and an Irish jig or two, they were canceled this year, but revelers converged there anyway, although the numbers were down.