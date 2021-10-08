In preparation of upcoming state tournaments for the fall, Minnesota State High School League staff provided its Board of Directors with updates at its meeting Thursday that included a look at what is projected during fall and winter state tournaments.
“I am thrilled to see the work done by League Staff in preparing for the full return to our fall state tournaments,” said Troy Stein, the Activities Director at Edina High School and vice president of the League’s Board of Directors in a press release. “In addition, we are excited to see the added classes in soccer, volleyball and cross country, and our ability to keep them at their distinguished venues.”
Here is a projected look at the fall lineup of state tournament events:
· Girls tennis: A two-class, four-day bracketed event is scheduled for Oct. 26-29. Class AA will be played at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus and Class A will be at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in south Minneapolis.
· Boys and girls soccer: A third classification had previously been added for the event that will take place over two weeks. The quarterfinals will be held at six different sites on Oct. 26-28. The semifinals will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 3-4 and six championship games will be played on Nov. 6. Third-place games will be played Nov. 4-5 at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.
· Boys and girls cross country: A third classification had been previously approved to this activity as well. Here is the tentative schedule for Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield: Class AAA boys, 9:30 a.m.; Class AAA girls, 10:30 a.m.; Awards, 11:15 a.m.; Class A boys, noon; Class A girls, 1 p.m.; Awards, 1:45 p.m.; Class AA boys, 2:30 p.m.; Class AA girls, 3:30 p.m.; Awards, 4:15 p.m.
· Volleyball: The addition of a fourth classification had been approved for the tournament that will be held Nov. 10-13 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. This event has been extended to four days and feature all championship and third place contests on Saturday, Nov. 13.
· Girls Swimming and Diving: The traditional two-class meet will be held Nov. 18-20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
· Football: This remains a seven-classification event. The quarterfinals will be played at various Minnesota sites from Nov. 11-13. The 14-game semifinal round is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The two-day Prep Bowl Championships are scheduled for Nov. 26-27 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
A preview of the winter state tournament season was also discussed, including specifics in programs with changes in store. That includes the addition of a girls division at the wrestling state tournament. An update was also provided for potential changes for the boys basketball tournament due to a scheduling conflict at Target Center.
In other discussion:
· The Board of Directors received updates about the option of adopting a shot clock for boys and girls basketball. The National Federation of High Schools’ rules committee has approved shot clocks for use in states that choose to do so. MSHSL staff has communicated with member schools on the shot clock option via area meetings this fall. MSHSL staff shared information with the Board of Directors on next data-gathering steps with member schools. This option is expected to be an Action Item at the December meeting of the Board of Directors.
· The deadline to submit proposed amendments for consideration by the Representative Assembly is Oct. 15. An amendment proposal to sanction unified basketball as an activity has been submitted and proponents of boys volleyball have indicated that an amendment to sanction boys volleyball will be submitted as well.