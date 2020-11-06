Unbeaten Mayer Lutheran (5-0) rolled to a 43-6 victory over Cleveland (2-3) on Thursday on senior night at Cleveland.
The Clippers scored their lone touchdown on a 54-yard pass from junior quarterback Jackson Meyer to senior wide receiver Tyce Shook.
Without starting senior quarterback Alex McCabe, who was out with a lower leg injury, the Clippers moved starting junior center Jackson Meyer to quarterback.
"This was a rough game to make that switch going against the undefeated Mayer Lutheran Crusaders," Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson said. "The Clippers' running game was totally shut down after two weeks of great success. When forced to pass, they committed two turnovers on interceptions and were never able to get to rolling. One bright spot was Jackson's best pass of the night — a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyce Shook."
Meyer completed five of 18 pass attempt for 66 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Shook caught two passes for 57 yards and ran back three kicks for 34 yards. Three other Clippers had a reception each: tight end Ben Holden caught one for 8 yards, wide receiver Isaac Mueller caught one for 1 yard and wide receiver Carter Dylla caught one for 0 yards. Dylla also had one punt return for 28 yards and two kickoff returns for 14 yards.
The Clippers were held to 12 yards rushing. Running back Tommy Kennedy ran five times for 8 years, and running back Blake McVenna had three carries for 7 yards. Meyer ran twice for minus 3 yards and had one kickoff return for 4 yards. Henry Strobel also ran back a kick for 10 yards.
"The defense was led by an incredible game from senior linebacker Eric Rohlfing who registered 14 tackles, three behind the line," Hermanson said. "Senior Cameron Seely had eight tackles and blocked a PAT (point after touchdown). Junior Fisher Knish had nine tackles and a sack."
Other Clippers with tackles included Shook and Lucas Walecha with five; Mueller with three; and Dylla, Meyer and Holden with two.
Cleveland has eight seniors: Blake McVenes, Isaac Mueller, Alex McCabe, Tyce Shook, Cameron Seely, Jackson Gibbs, Eric Rohlfing and Ben Holden.
Cleveland finishes off the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 versus St. Clair/Loyola (3-1) at St. Clair. The Spartans lost to Lester Prairie 42-13 and defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27-14, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41-0 and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 6-0 in overtime.