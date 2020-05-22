SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus baseball field renovation project will be completed in the coming months as construction of Phase Two begins this summer. Highlights of the second phase include a 350-seat covered grandstand, two enclosed press boxes, patio-style viewing areas, state-of-the-art sound system, and improved live broadcast elements. The $2 million project, which began in 2017, is entirely donor funded.
“This project is an exciting piece to a larger fundraising campaign,” said Athletics Director Tom Brown. “We are grateful for all the donors who support our vision to provide Gusties with one of the best facilities in Division III.”
Phase One of the renovation project was completed in the fall of 2017, which included artificial turf on the entire playing surface, new fencing to enclose the field, a 36-foot-wide scoreboard, and landscaping to improve spectator areas.
“What we’ve said all along is that to build the best Division III baseball program in the country we need to attract the best student-athletes,” said Head Coach Brad Baker. “With the completion of this project we will have one of the best ballparks in small college baseball. I’m really thankful for the donors who have supported our vision for the young men that choose Gustavus.”
The project will be completed prior to students returning to campus this fall.
Gustie Baseball Field renovation facts:
Surface: SPINTURF Ultrablade DFE 42 on entire field (including home plate and pitcher’s mound)
Multi-use surface: soccer practice, club sports, and intramurals use it as well
Open to community: field is available to rent for local baseball organizations
Dimensions: 315’ – left foul pole, 365’ – left-center, 390’ – center, 365’ – right-center, 320’ – right foul pole
Elevated spectator areas directly behind home plate and down the right field line
350-seat covered grandstand
200 square-foot press box at top of grandstand, 70 square-foot auxiliary press box in third base dugout
* The baseball field has been in its current location since 2007 after construction of the football field replaced the former location of Myrum Baseball Field. Games were played on natural grass and dirt through the 2017 season.