For 30 minutes in Glenville on Friday, the Cleveland Clipper girls kept up with Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, but with two Clippers out with five fouls and another two who didn’t make the trip, they ran out of fuel after that and lost to the Knights 65-45.
“We were hanging in there because the girls were rebounding a ton better tonight,” said head coach Joe Remiger. “But we were missing a couple girls, and they were gassed. We’ve had a tough week.
As usual, turnovers hindered Cleveland’s offense in the first half. Inside shots were not dropping efficiently either, and the Clippers went into the locker room down 31-21.
But Macey Ziebarth, who led all scorers with 26 points, took charge in the second half. Her three with about six and a half minutes remaining knotted the game at 42. Neither team scored for the next couple of minutes until Ziebarth hit the back end of a two-shot foul to put the Clippers up by a point.
The Knights, who would go on to score 23 of the next 25 points, regained the lead on an inside basket and the ensuing foul shot while Emmie Dittmar took the bench with five fouls.
With the Clippers not getting set on defense, the Knights took an inside handoff up for an easy basket and then repeated the same play for a 49-43 advantage. Sarena Remiger joined Dittmar, and the Knights cruised to the victory.
Remiger added six points. Emily Kern chipped in seven. Kallie Phillips and Kaylee Karels were out ill.
While the defeat in Glenville finished a 0-3 week for the Clippers, Remiger was pleased with the strides his team is making.
“I’m super proud of them since Thursday. We’ve only had to practices to get to where we are. If we can stay healthy, we’ll see what happens.”
The Clipper girls are off until Thursday, when they travel to Sherburn to take on Martin County West.
Alden-Conger/Glenville/Emmons 31 34 65
Cleveland 21 24 45
Cleveland 45 (Macey Ziebarth 26, Stephanie Cink 2, Emmie Dittmar 4, Sarena Remiger 7, Emily Kern 6)
2FG 16-39 (41%)
3FG 2-16 (13%) (Ziebarth)
FT 16-20 (80%)