After suffering losses to Waseca and Fairmont at the beginning of the season, the St. Peter football team finally found its first victory of the school year, and the score wasn’t even close.
Coach Brian Odland heralded the Saints' 46-6 win over Worthington as a team victory and a signal that the players were figuring out their roles.
“I didn’t think we played that bad the last two weeks, but we played against very strong opponents,” said Odland. “Each week, we were getting better, and I felt we were finally going to come together and gel and it did happen tonight for us.”
The Trojans were held back by a near impenetrable defense on the Saints’ end. St. Peter’s defensive line prevented the Trojans from advancing a first down until the second quarter, and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter, with eight minutes left on the clock, that the Trojans secured their first touchdown.
By the time the Trojans scored, the Saints had put together a 46-point lead with seven straight touchdowns. Senior running back Vinny Guappone and junior Ashton Volk stood as the Saints scoring leaders, each contributing two touchdowns for their team.
Guappone demolished the Trojans defensive line with great agility and was responsible for 167 of the Saints’ total 299 rushing yards. The senior also caught deep passes from quarterback Kole Guth, receiving a total of 105 yards. Guappone’s receiving was second only to Volk, who produced a total 109 yards for the Saints.
“Vinny Guappone had an amazing game tonight, rushing the ball and catching the ball,” said Odland. “I thought the offensive line, as a whole, did really well tonight: Jake Moelter, Connor Travaille, Noah Spessard, Peyton Odland and Teddy Pierret.”
Guth also scored a running touchdown and threw a total 217 yards without giving up an interception. He was followed by sophomore Peyton Odland, who threw 50 yards, and sophomore quarterback Tate Olson who threw 17 yards.
Further contributing to the Saints was tight end Shea Hildebrandt, receiving a three-yard touchdown, and senior Cole Filand, who scored a touchdown, produced 21 yards rushing and caught a 50-yard pass.
Joshua Bosacker added four points to the Saints score with four successful extra points.
The Saints’ dominant offensive game was bolstered by a defensive line that kept the Trojans’ gains short. Throughout the game, the defensive line held their opponents down to 96 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards, approximately a third of the distance traveled by the Saints.
Bosacker and Nakiye Mercado pushed back the Trojans with four solo tackles each. Mercado also contributed two assisted tackles and a sack, while Bosacker produced three assisted tackles and a sack. Kaeden Guida, Braxon Dale and Tyson Schmitz each contributed two solo tackles. Guappone led in assisted tackles, delivering a total of six, followed by Sam Moelter with three.
“The defense rallied to the ball really good. There was never just one man at the ball tonight; everyone was rallying to the ball,” said Odland. “We played with energy and a lot of emotion; it was unseen.”
The Trojans' sole touchdown stayed a sole touchdown thanks to a well-timed defensive play by sophomore wide receiver Isaac Alger. During the fourth quarter, the Trojans pushed into Saints territory and threw a pass into the end zone, only for Algers to intercept it and put the ball back in the Saints' hands.
Even after racking up a high score, the Saints still persisted and attempted to collect as many touchdowns as possible before the clock ran out. With just a few minutes left in the game, the Saints’ took advantage of Algers’ interception to attempt another touchdown. St. Peter ran deep into Trojan territory, coming within 10 yards of the end zone before the game timed out.