The Gustavus men’s golf team posted the best second-round score Sept. 6 at the Pioneer Creek Collegiate, jumping up a spot to finish in second place with a 297-290-293-880. St. Thomas won the event with a 287-292-284-863.
Max Ullan (Jr., Blaine) paced the Gusties, carding a one-under 73-70-72-215 to take 15th place out of 94 golfers. Ullan posted the fourth best score among Division III competitors. Khrystjan Petersen (Fy., Faribault) tied for 27th at 74-70-76-220. Jacob Pedersen (So., Minnetonka) gradually improved his scores at 77-74-70-221 for a 31st place tie and Ben Hauge (Sr., Ramsey) rounded out the top-four with a 73-84-75-232.
“I am very pleased with our weekend,” Head Coach Scott Moe said. “The course was playing tougher than it did last year and we improved by 13 shots. Everybody contributed during the weekend. Max had a great event. Khrystjan and Jacob played well. Ben had two very good rounds and Joe [Foley] came up big during our second round. We have a few things to tidy up before our next event, but very much looking forward to our alumni match this next Saturday. Following that, we will prepare for the Saint John’s tournament. I like the direction we are heading.”
The Gusties host their alumni match Saturday at Le Sueur Country Club and then travel to Sauk Centre and Sartell on Sept. 21-22 for the Saint John’s Invite.