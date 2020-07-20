Two weeks into the season, the Cleveland Black and Cleveland Orange U16/18 softball teams have already played eight games in the Southern Star Fastpitch Softball League.
July 7, Game 1: New Ulm Red 17, Cleveland Black 0
Grayce Kortuem got a single in the second inning. Allison Jindra got a single in the fourth inning.
Sierra Davis pitched 3 ½ innings walking eight batters and hitting two. Emily Kern pitched ½ inning walking two.
Overall, Cleveland gave up 12 hits and had three fielding errors.
Game 2: Cleveland Black 8, New Ulm Red 7
Nicole McCabe reached on an error in the 1st inning and walked in the 6th inning Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 1st inning, singled in the 3rd inning and doubled with an RBI in the 6th inning. Emily Kern tripled in the 1st inning with an RBI, walked in the 3rd inning and reached on an error in the 6th inning.
Brianna Connor singled with an RBI in the 1st inning, and had a walk off single with 2 RBIs to end the game in the 6th. Grayce Kortuem had a single in the 4th. Macey Ziebarth walked in the 1st inning.
Emily Kern pitched two clean innings. Serena Williams pitched four innings walking three and hitting one batter.
Cleveland allowed six hits and had three errors
July 9, Game 1: Cleveland Black 3, Lake Crystal Black 2
Nicole McCabe walked in the 3rd and had a single and an RBI in the 5th. Brianna Connor walked in the 2nd. Halle McCabe doubled with an RBI in the 2nd. Jordyn Klingel singled in the 2nd inning. Taylin Gosh singled in the 5th inning.
Emily Kern pitched six innings striking out nine, walking one and hitting one batter.
Cleveland gave up four hits and had one error.
Game 2: Lake Crystal Black 10, Cleveland Black 5
Nicole McCabe had a single in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th. Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 1st and walked in the 2nd. Emily Kern doubled in the 1st and reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd.
Brianna Connor singled with an RBI in the 1st. Halle McCabe had an RBI in the 1st and doubled in the 3rd inning. Grayce Kortuem reached on an error in the 3rd and singled in the 5th.
Jordyn Klingel reached on an error in the 2nd and a fielder’s choice in the 5th. Taylin Gosch reached on an error in the 3rd. Sierra Davis reached on an error in the 2nd. Serena Williams reached on an error in the 4th
Sierra Davis pitched three innings striking out one, walking four and hitting one. Serena Williams pitched two innings, striking out one and walking three.
Cleveland allowed six hits and had one error.
July 14, Game 1: Cleveland Black 12, Cleveland Orange 1
Nicole McCabe had a single in the 1st and a two-RBI double in the 2nd. Lexi Hollerich had a single in the 1st and an RBI single in the 2nd. Emily Kern singled in the 1st, walked in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th.
Brianna Connor had a two-RBI double in the 1st and an RBI single in the 4th. Halle McCabe reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd and an error in the 4th Grayce Kortuem reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 1st.
Macey Ziebarth had a single in the 1st. Jordyn Klingel reached on a walk in the 2nd. Taylin Gosch reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd, and a single in the 3rd. Sierra Davis reached on a walk in the 2nd. Serena Williams reached on a walk in the 2nd and a walk in the 4th.
Emily Kern pitched three innings striking out two, walking two and hitting one. Sierra Davis pitched two innings striking out one and walking two.
The Black gave up four hits and had no errors.
Orange Team Stats
Sophie Shouler singled in the 1st. Ashley Connor singled in the 1st. Emma Sweere doubled in the 4th. Alana Hartman was hit by a pitch in the 1st.
Allison Jindra walked in the 3rd. Maddy Steen walked in the 3rd. Hailey Plonsky reached on an error in the 3rd.
Lexy Waldron singled in the 5th. Jersey Kelley walked in the 5th.
Alana Hartman pitched three innings, striking out one and walking four. Hailey Plonsky pitched one inning, striking out one and walking one.
The Orange team gave up nine hits and committed two errors.
Game 2: Cleveland Black 7, Cleveland Orange 5
Jordyn Klingel reached on an error in the 1st. Taylin Gosch singled in the 1st, doubled in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th.
Emily Kern had a double in the 2nd, a three-run home run in the 3rd and a single in the 5th. Brianna Connor walked in the 2nd and had a single in the 3rd. Halle McCabe walked in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th.
Sierra Davis reached on an error in the 3rd and singled in the 4th. Nicole McCabe singled in the 3rd. Lexi Hollerich had an RBI single in the 3rd.
Grayce Kortuem had a single in the 4th. Macey Ziebarth had an RBI single in the 4th.
Sierra Davis pitched two innings striking out two and walking two. Serena Williams pitched three innings striking out two, walking two and hitting one. Nicole McCabe pitched one inning.
Clevland Black allowed four hits and had zero errors.
Orange Team Stats
Maddy Steen reached on an dropped 3rd strike in the 1st. Sophie Shouler walked in the 1st.
Ashley Connor singled in the 2nd. Emma Sweere walked in the 2nd. Alana Harman had an RBI single in the 2nd. Lexy Waldron walked in the 2nd. Harley Connor had a two-RBI single in the 2nd. Kira McCarthy reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd. Jersey Kelley reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd. Kaylee Karels had an RBI walk in the 2nd.
Hailey Plonsky pitched three innings, walking two batters. Alana Hartman pitched two innings, striking out one.
The Orange gave up 10 hits and committed four errors.
July 16, Game 1: Cleveland Black 9, Cleveland Orange 1
Nicole McCabe doubled in the 1st, had an RBI double in the 2nd. Lexi Hollerich singled in the 1st, reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd and doubled in the 2nd. Emily Kern reached on error in he 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings. Grayce Kortuem walked in the 1st, reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd and singled in the 3rd. Macey Ziebarth reached on a fielder’s choice in the 1st, walked in the 2nd and singled in the 3rd.
Jordyn Klingel reached on a walk in the 2nd and 3rd. Taylin Gosch singled in the 1st and reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd. Sierra Davis walked in the 2nd and also had a two-RBI double the same inning. Serena Williams walked in the 2nd and 4th innings.
Sierra Davis pitched three innings striking out two and walking two Serena Williams pitched two innings, striking out three and walking one.
Cleveland Black gave up two hits and had three errors.
Orange Team Stats
Harley Connor had a single in the 1st. Alana Hartman reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 2nd. Lexy Waldron reached on an error in the 3rd and walked in the 5th. Kyra McCarthy walked in the 3rd. Emma Sweere reached on a fielder’s choice in the 3rd. Kaylee Karels walked in the 3rd. Allison Jindra reached on a fielder’s choice in the 3rd.
Hailey Plonsky reached on an error in the 4th. Asia Kern had a single in the 5th. Maddy Steen had a single in the 5th.
Alana Hartman pitched three innings walking five batters. Hailey Plonsky pitched two innings, striking out one and walking one.
Clevleand Orange gave up eight hits and had five fielding errors.
Game 2: Cleveland Orange 8, Cleveland Black 1
Macey Ziebarth singled in the 2nd. Taylin Gosch reached on an error in the 2nd. Nicole McCabe had a double in the 3rd inning. Jordyn Klingel singled in the 4th.
Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 5th inning. Emily Kern reached on a fielder’s choice in the 5th inning. Sierra Davis singled in the 5th.
Serena Williams pitched one inning walking two. Emily Kern pitched four innings striking out six, walking four.
Cleveland Black gave up seven hits and had two errors.
Orange Team Stats
Emma Sweere reached on an error in the 1st. Kaylee Karels walked in the 1st and 3rd and had a single in the 5th. Harley Connor had a two-RBI double in the 1st and a two-RBI single in the 5th. Alana Hartman singled in the 1st and walked in the 4th. Hailey Plonsky walked in the 1st and singled in the 4th.
Kyra McCarthy reached on a fielder’s choice in the 2nd. Allison Jindra walked in the 2nd and had a two-RBI single in the 4th. Maddy Steen walked in the 4th. Jersey Kelley reached on a fielder’s choice in the 4th. Sophie Shouler reached on a walk in the 5th. Asia Kern had a single in the 5th.