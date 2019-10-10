It was a heart-breaking end to a good season for St. Peter boys soccer team.
The No. 12 seeded Mankato East (5-12-1) upset the No. 5 seeded Saints (9-4-4) in a 5-4 shootout Thursday in the second round of the Section 2A Tournament at St. Peter High School. The Saints beat the Cougars 1-0 in the regular season.
The game was 0-0 after two, 4-minute halves and two, 10-minute overtimes heading into the shootout.
With a big crowd of St. Peter students watching, both teams scored on their first four shots in the shootout. Scoring for St. Peter were Ridwan Jeh, Daniel Nadeau, Zechariah Kyoore and Logan Moe.
Then the Cougars scored on their fifth shot to take a 5-4 lead. St. Peter's fifth shot, by Kelson Lund, bounced off the cross bar, so East won the shootout and advanced to the section quarterfinals at noon Saturday at No. 4 seeded Waseca.
Midway through the first half, it started raining and it never stopped the rest of the way. The temperature also dipped to the low 50s, and with a strong wind and slippery field, it made it difficult to play and score.
"It was cold, that's for sure," junior tri-captain/midfielder Zechariah Kyoore said. "It was so wet and cold, so you couldn't get your touches very well.
As they have all season, St. Peter defenders played well as did goalkeeper Jaden Neubauer.
The Saints allowed just 1.3 goals per game with six shutouts this season. But St. Peter scored just 1.8 goals per game.
"The defense was really great today," Kyoore said. "They did all season. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have done as well as we did. Our goalkeeper, Jaden, had a great season. And (backup goalie ) Kaden (Oeltjenbruns), too."
Senior Harry Dean, who anchored the defense along with junior Alex Bosacker, was disappointed with the way the Saints finished on offense.
"It was well fought," Dean said. "I thought we had a lot of opportunities, and we just got unlucky again I think. That's been the thing throughout the season. We just get a little unlucky. We could have won more games if we improved offensively. That would have been the difference."
Asked about scoring past East goalkeeper Calvin Jacobs in the shootout, Kyoore said, "I'm usually nervous, but today I wasn't, and I made it."
"It didn't end the way we wanted to," Kyoore said. "But I know next year, we'll come out stronger. We have something to prove now.
"I feel sorry for all the seniors who ended their career. We had some really good ups this season. We had some really good stuff going on. We knew we were one of the best teams out here. We thought we could go to the finals, maybe even state. Sometimes it doesn't go your way."
The Saints lose 11 of their 22 varsity players to graduation: Neubauer, Oeltjenbruns, Jeh, Nadeau, Jabir Mohamed, Liban Gele, Harun Warsame, Harry Dean, Abdifatah Osman, Marty Anderson and Shawn Lehtinen.
"It was a really rough season," Dean said. "We've been through a lot. It was positive that we got through it as a team. It's just how it is."