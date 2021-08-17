Young and old cars and drivers competed in the 150th annual Nicollet County Fair Demolition Derby Friday and Saturday nights at the Fairgrounds in St. Peter.
A new class, the Relics, featured 1959 and older cars.
"The Relics class is something different for the 150th anniversary of the fair," said Brandon Thomas, fair board member and derby promoter.
Performing in front of the usual maximum capacity filled grandstands of 4,000 people, 61 drivers entered six classes on Friday and 104 drivers ran in seven classes on Saturday.
"Overall it was a great weekend," Thomas said. "It's the most attended event at the fair. The crowds were sold out both nights with 165 cars for the weekend. We beat the 2019 car total by four cars on Saturday. Friday was down a little bit."
While Relics featured larger late model cars driven by experienced drivers, the Youth class included smaller 1980s and 1990s cars driven by 14- to 17-year-olds.
In addition, the regular classes on Friday included the Powder Puff for women drivers, Compacts for small cars, Stock Trucks and Mini Vans.
In the Mini Van class of nine cars, Dawson Harty, of Morristown, emerged as the champion, followed by Hardest Hitter winner Brandon Paul, of St. Peter.
In the Powder Puff division with five cars, Taylor Hewitt, of North Mankato, got in the last hit on Becky Stoeker, of Nicollet, to win the women's class and the Hardest Hitter award.
In the Relic Class of five, long-time demolition derby driver Brad Guth, of St. Peter, driving a 1958 Eddy (Edsel), had the last car running, edging out Brian Hinrichs, of Wanamingo, who pulled the flag on his 1959 Ford to signify giving up before Guth delivered the last hit. Guth also was the the Hardest Hitter award winner.
In the Youth class of nine drivers, Hardest Hitter Tyler Wills, of Nicollet, won a close three-way battle with runner-up Jaxson Witty, of St. Peter, in a 1986 Chrysler and Kole Guth, of St. Peter, in a 1987 Diplomat.
Randy Mosloski, of Mapleton, won the Compact Class over runner-up Dan Hewitt, of North Mankato.
In Stock Trucks, Logan Ayers got in the last hit to edge fellow Waterville driver Erick Velzke.
In Saturday's demo derby, Colton Hewitt, of Nicollet, edged Kyle Bathke, of Waseca, for first in the Compact Class. Kiristen Thomas won the Powder Puff over runner-up Amber Hauber, of Silver Lake.
In the Limited Weld Trucks, Matt Rossow, of Morristown, placed first ahead of Matt Schwartz, of Mankato. Colton Hewitt also won the Mini Van/SUV's, edging out Brandon Paul, of St. Peter.
In Stock Trucks, Brian Guth, of Kasota, won the championship over runner-up Jason Schmit, of Mankato. In Old Iron, Colton Newhalsen, of Blue Earth, got in the last hit. Scott Christian, of Le Center, placed second.
In the '80s Class, Dusty Portner, of Lafayette, placed first, while Eric Thomas, of St. Peter, took second.