...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT INTO
MONDAY...
.A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 AM tonight to 4 PM CDT
Monday for areas south of a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato and
Waseca. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of
southern Minnesota from 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.
A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern
Minnesota late tonight, quickly becoming all snow. This will be a
heavy, wet snow with rates of over an inch per hour possible. The
snow will taper off during the late morning into early afternoon
on Monday. Total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected in
the warning area with 3 to 5 inches expected in the advisory area.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&