No. 6 seeded St. Peter (8-10) will open the eight-team Section 2AAA boys basketball playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19 at No. 3 seeded Marshall (15-3). Marshall defeated St. Peter during the regular season 59-42 on March 5.

In other quarterfinal games at 7 p.m. Friday, No. 1 seeded Mankato West (13-4) will host No. 8 seeded New Ulm (5-10), No. 4 Hutchinson (9-9) will host No. 5 Willmar (6-12), and No. 2 Mankato East (13-3) will host No. 7 Worthington (8-10).

The section semifinals will be at 8 p.m. March 23 at the high seeds. The finals will be at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. March 26 at the high school.

