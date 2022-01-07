Goaltending ruled Friday night's girls hockey matchup between Minnesota River and Windom, as a single third-period goal from the Eagles provided all the scoring in a 1-0 win for Windom.
In the first period, the action was kept primarily at center ice with occasional breakthroughs into one another's zones.
A huge moment in the game came when an Eagle forward was interfered with on a breakaway, drawing a penalty shot attempt. The skater took the puck to Minnesota River goaltender Amilia Messer's glove side and attempted to sneak the puck low, but Messer sent away the attempt with authority, kicking the puck away with her leg pads.
The momentum shifted in favor of Windom in the second period as Messer faced a barrage of shots, sending away all 17 attempts at the net. That pace continued in the third, and the Eagles were finally able to break through and score the lone goal of the night with 11:58 to go in the game.
Needing a goal to tie things up, the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-3 BSC) managed to get in their own way with a late penalty and were never able to solve the Windom goalie.
The Eagles finished the game with a 52-29 edge in shots on goal with Messer turning away 51 shots on the night. Her performance in goal earned her the team honored player of the game award.
The Bulldogs get little rest as they return to action Saturday, Jan. 8 with a 2 p.m. matchup with the New Ulm Eagles. The game is part of a Bulldog girls and boys varsity doubleheader in New Ulm with the boys scheduled to drop the puck at 4 p.m.