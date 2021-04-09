With pin-point pitching and flawless defense, the St. Peter baseball team opened the season with an 8-1 victory over Big South Conference rival Blue Earth Area on Thursday at Herb Wolf Field.
“So much fun to be on the field again!" St. Peter head coach Kurt Moelter said referring to last year's COVID-19 cancelled season. "You could see that the kids were excited to be playing baseball, and it showed in how well we played.”
“This was a very clean game for us, especially for the first game of the year. Our pitchers only walked one, and our defense made every play (zero errors). Offensively, we had a lot of quality at-bats. We put the ball in play and hit the ball well. Some of our younger guys need to be a little more aggressive at the plate, but that will happen as we progress this season.”
Starting pitcher Theo Geidd lasted one inning, allowing one unearned run on one strikeout and no walks.
Jake Rimstad pitched the next three innings to pick up the victory. He didn't allowed a run on three strikeouts and no walks.
Vinny Guappone pitched the last three scoreless innings with one strikeout and no walks.
Josh Robb (2-4, 2 runs and Guappone (2-3, 2 RBIs) had multiple hits for the Saints.
Ashton Volk finished 1-3 with two RBIs.
Jake Moelter went 1-4 with two RBIs.
Rimstad finished 1-3 with one run and one RBI.
Theo Geidd batted 1-5 with one run.
Bennett Olson hit 1-4.
Shea Hildebrandt scored two runs.
After a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, Fairmont scored using a lead-off triple followed by a one-out ground out.
But, the Saints answered in the top of the second. With two outs, Jorgen Jeremiason reached first and advanced to second on a passed ball. Guappone doubled him in to tie the game.
In the top of third, the Saints took the lead as Hildebrandt walked, followed by a Geidd double to left-center to put runners on second and third. Robb loaded the bases with a walk and a Rimstad single gave the Saints the lead. Ashton Volk doubled in Geidd and Robb to give the Saints a 4-1 lead after three.
In the top of the fourth, the Saints added two more as Hildebrandt walked and Robb singled. With two outs, Moelter singled home both Hildebrandt and Robb to give the Saints a 6-1 lead.
St. Peter added two more insurance runs in the sixth as Robb doubled followed Rimstad getting hit by a pitch. A bases loaded walk to Jeremiason scored Robb and an infield single by Guappone scored Rimstad.
“Our goal is to have fun and get better each day," Moelter said. "The challenge now is to make sure this isn’t our best game of the year. As long as we keep this enthusiasm and excitement level, we will get better each day and game.”
The Saints host Worthington in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.