The Minnesota River Bulldogs stayed even with the Luverne Cardinals through nearly a period and a half, but the Cardinals pulled away in the second half of the game to win 5-2 on Friday at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 8:44 of the first period on a goal by junior right wing Darbi Dunning on an assist from sophomore left wing Adrianna Bixby, who set up Dunning with a one-timer just outside the crease.
Luverne quickly answered with a power-play goal at 10:47 to tie it 1-1 after one period.
The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead with their second power-play goal at 5:49 of the second period.
The Bulldogs knotted it up at 2-2 on a goal by senior right wing Emma Seaver, assisted by senior left wing Nicole McCabe and junior center Anna Pavlo at 7:13 of the second period.
Luverne regained the lead at 10:36 and held the 3-2 margin going into the third period.
Cardinals junior forward Reghan Bork scored both goals in the third period at 4:30 and 7:57 to complete her hat trick.
Luverne out shot Minnesota River 42-22. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 37 saves, while Cardinals goalie Cheyenne Schutz had 20 saves.
Luverne improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big South Conference, while Minnesota River fell to 1-3, 1-1
The Bulldogs have a rematch at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Luverne.