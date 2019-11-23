St. Peter Boys Basketball
Head coach: Sean Keating, 7th year as St Peter. head coach, 11th overall
Assistant coaches: Derek Homrighausen, 10th year
Air Chantharak, 2nd year in St Peter and 7th overall
Wyatt Olson - Senior, F, 3 year letter winner, 3x all conference, 17.3 ppg, 12.2 rpg. "Wyatt is entering his 4th season starting varsity and 3rd as a captain. He has recently signed a letter of intent to player basketball at Bemidji St. He is our leader on and off the floor. We need Wyatt to make everyone around him better and continue to improve in order for our team to be successful."
Ethan Grant - Junior, G, 3 year letter winner, 7.1 ppg & 3.1 apg. "Ethan is entering his third season playing varsity basketball. He has really improved over the summer and we are excited to see him play this season. He is our floor leader as the point guard and does a lot of things that don't show up in the stat sheet. He needs to take a more aggressive approach this season for our team."
Ethan Volk - Senior, G, 2 year letter winner, 3.3 ppg and 17/36 for 47% from 3 last season. "Ethan is one of our team's best defenders and brings energy to our team. He has the ability to shoot the ball from perimeter and guard the other team's best player. We need him to be more consistent on the offensive end this season."
Kaden Oeltjenbruns - Senior, G, 3 year letter winner, 5.9 ppg. "Kaden has a lot of experience at the varsity level and is one of our team's best shooters. He has worked hard in the weight room and at his skills over the summer. We need his senior leadership this season."
Josh Johnson - Senior, F, 3 year letter winner, 7.3 ppg. "Josh is a pure shooter, who really showed his ability to guard over the summer. We are looking for his experience at the varsity level to pay dividends this season."
Eli Lubiani - Junior, F, 3 year letter winner, 6.9 ppg. "Eli is a natural scorer who makes hard plays look easy."
Bennett Olson - Sophomore, F, lettered last season. "Bennett was a key contributor on the 10th grade team last season and is back healthy after an injury over the summer. His ability to shoot and rebound are desperately needed for our team."
Tom Eide, Brock Hanson, Seth Lokensgard, Carter Doose, Ahmed Youssuf
Last season 19-8, (8-2 conference), won the section 2AA, lost to Minnehaha (78-47) and Melrose (58-53) at the State Tournament. We have moved to a new classification due to enrollment and now will be competing in section 2AAA (Mankato West, Mankato East, Worthington, Hutchinson, New Ulm, Marshall, Willmar). We are competing with much bigger schools and Mankato East and Marshall are definitely the favorites in our section. With the level up in competition we will have work hard this season to be able to compete and learn what it takes to handle the physicality and speed of these teams.
"We are lucky to have such a senior laden group who work hard and represent our school and community with class. Our goal is to improve each day, become great teammates and embrace all of our individual roles. I think it will take us some time to figure out our identity but one thing I know is this group has never been afraid of a challenge. We have a great mix of senior leaders and hungry underclassmen which will make for a fun and compelling season." – Sean Keating
112 - Wyatt is 112 points from breaking the school record in most career points (Joey Bartlett, 1,285 points, 2012 graduate).
26 - the number of regular season games we have on the schedule this season.
12/5 - home opener vs NRHEG
2/8 - Feb. 8 we host Minnehaha Academy. They feature Jalen Suggs (Class of 2020) and Chet Holmgren (Class of 2021) who are both top 5 players ranked in the entire nation.