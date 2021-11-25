COACHES
Head Coach: Joe Remiger year, four with the girls. I have coached multiple years with boys.
Assistant coaches: Chris Seely, year number two with the girls. Also has coached multiple years with boys.
Returning Letter winners
Kaylee Karels, point guard
Emily Kern, forward/center
Sarena Remiger, forward/center
Emma Treanor, forward
Laci Hollerich, forward
Greta Hahn, guard
Micah Peterson, guard
Mariah McCabe, guard.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We are excited to see some of the freshman play this year, Ava Hahn and Addi Holden included.
MOVED ON
Seniors graduating last year were Halle McCabe, Macey Ziebarth, and Serena Williams. We’ll definitely miss their leadership, hard work and Macey Ziebarth’s ability to pull the trigger from about anywhere.
BY THE NUMBERS
Two seniors, seven juniors, three sophomores and four freshman.
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
Last year was definitely a different year with Covid, not starting the basketball season until we did. But we’re excited with the steps the girls had taken to getting themselves better. We are excited for this year to see where that leads. Last year we finished towards the bottom part of the conference and couple of teams we didn’t get to play at all due to Covid.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“In our conference, the top dogs are always Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, MCW, and Saint Clair. For us to succeed this year we are definitely going to have to have everyone step up.” — Joe Remiger