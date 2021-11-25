COACHES

Head Coach: Joe Remiger year, four with the girls. I have coached multiple years with boys.

Assistant coaches: Chris Seely, year number two with the girls. Also has coached multiple years with boys.

Returning Letter winners

Kaylee Karels, point guard

Emily Kern, forward/center

Sarena Remiger, forward/center

Emma Treanor, forward

Laci Hollerich, forward

Greta Hahn, guard

Micah Peterson, guard

Mariah McCabe, guard.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

We are excited to see some of the freshman play this year, Ava Hahn and Addi Holden included.

MOVED ON

Seniors graduating last year were Halle McCabe, Macey Ziebarth, and Serena Williams. We’ll definitely miss their leadership, hard work and Macey Ziebarth’s ability to pull the trigger from about anywhere.

BY THE NUMBERS

Two seniors, seven juniors, three sophomores and four freshman.

2020-2021 SEASON RECAP

Last year was definitely a different year with Covid, not starting the basketball season until we did. But we’re excited with the steps the girls had taken to getting themselves better. We are excited for this year to see where that leads. Last year we finished towards the bottom part of the conference and couple of teams we didn’t get to play at all due to Covid.

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

“In our conference, the top dogs are always Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, MCW, and Saint Clair. For us to succeed this year we are definitely going to have to have everyone step up.” — Joe Remiger

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments