Indraneel Raut of Gustavus Adolphus College finished runner up at the ITA Midwest Regional Singles Championship on Monday, losing 6-2, 6-1 to top-ranked Leo Vithoontien of Carleton.
Raut earns automatic qualification to the ITA Cup as a finalist from the region, which is new criteria this season. The ITA Cup takes place Oct. 17-20 at Berry College’s Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Raut joins teammates Michael O’Neil and Daniel Fouchier at the ITA Cup after their victory of the regional doubles championship.
“Indraneel turned up and played a very solid match today,” Head Coach Tommy Valentini said. “We are pleased with and proud of how well he competed. He was poised, composed, gave a great effort, and made a lot of great adjustments throughout the course of the match against a first-class opponent. Vithoontien was too good today – hats off and congratulations to him.
“Overall, Neel played a great tournament and continues to make tremendous progress in all aspects of his game. This was a great tourney for him and for our team. We look forward to him competing at the ITA Cup in Rome so he can continue his progress against top level national competition. We are honored to have him competing in the singles portion of that great event.”