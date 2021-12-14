Two days removed from a 76-52 loss to the Mankato East Cougars, the St. Peter boys basketball team made the long trip Southwest to take on the Marshall Tigers. Despite a first half which saw the Saints jump out to an eight-point lead, it was ultimately the Tigers that pulled away late to secure a 63-58 victory, dropping St. Peter to 2-2 .
"We had our opportunities in this game as we looked like the better team in many stretches throughout the game," said St. Peter head coach Sean Keating. "However, as so many of these games it comes down to the details. We just couldn't make enough plays down the stretch on defense to secure the victory."
Bennet Olson stuffed the stat sheet as not only the leading scorer for the Saints with 19 points, but also with seven rebounds and four assists, both team bests.
Marwan Abdi added 11 points and five boards for St. Peter.
"We shot the ball the best we have all season from the FT line and 3-point line, but we couldn't get enough stops late in the game," noted Keating. "This one hurts as it was a section game, but hopefully we will get an opportunity to see them again later in the year in either the conference championship game or playoffs."
The Saints will play their fourth straight road game Tuesday, Dec. 14 when they travel to Jackson County Central to take on the Huskies with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.