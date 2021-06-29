Maya Pettis pitched St. Peter U18 softball team to a 7-6 win over the Shakopee Starters in game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday at Jefferson Park.

The Saints had a trio of triples.

Lilly Ruffin went 2-for-2 with a triple.

Makayla Moline and Lauren Niemeyer both batted 1-for-2 with a triple.

Ryenne Pettis of St. Peter pitched game 2 in a close 6-5 loss.

Ruffin finished 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored.

Sophia Doherty went 1-for-1 and scored two runs.

Ryenne Pettis batted 1-for-2.

Game 1: St. Peter 10, MN Whirl 0

In pair of strong pitching performances by the Pettises, the St. Peter U18 softball team split a doubleheader against MN Whirl Thursday at Minnetonka.

Maya Pettis pitched a 5-hitter in a 10-0 win.

Ruffin batted 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases.

Makayla Moline went 1-for-2 with a walk and one stolen base

Dani Johnson highlighted the game with a grand slam home run.

"Great team win with contributions top to bottom!" St. Peter head coach Rob Moline said.

Game 2: MN Whirl 3, St. Peter 2

Ryenne Pettis pitched a 4-hitter in a 3-2 loss.

It was a defensive game, and St. Peter had three hits on the night

Ryenne Pettis, Maya Pettis and Ruffin were all 1-for-2.

