In the opening match of the section 2A boys soccer tournament, the second seeded Saints of St. Peter hosted the Tri-City United Titans and controlled the tempo from the opening kickoff. With the ball in Titan territory for the majority of the match, the Saints, led by a hat trick from Brooks Reicks and a pair of goals from Cooper Dean, were able to cruise to the 9-1 victory.
"We came in as the second seed, despite being shaky the last four games, and really started with a bang," said Saints co-captain Dean
Titan's goalkeeper Luke Skluzacek said, "They [St. Peter] are a very good team with a good offense. I really like playing them, as the challenge will make us better as a team."
The first goal of the night came from the foot of Dean after he split the TCU defense through the middle off a pass from Marty Anderson. Dean was able to send the ball to the right side of the net for the goal, giving St. Peter the 1-0 lead at 25:37.
"After we get that first goal, we tend to have an emotion shift and knowing we can score lets us just keep building off that energy," said Reicks.
Three minutes later, AJ Bosacker sent a goal kick clear over midfield and past the last line of defense where Josh Vangrootheest was able to get to it first. Vangrootheest continued to drift to the left with the ball but sent the shot to the right for the second goal.
Dean noted, "Our goals just generate energy for the team and allow us to play more aggressively."
Reicks scored his first goal of the night six minutes later off a throw-in from Parker Rienhardt and added another before halftime that was assisted by Vangrootheest.
"We came into this game and knew it was gonna a tough team to play against," said Titans senior defender Jordan Meyer. "But I saw a lot of great effort out there today from the guys."
In the opening minutes of the second half, Marwan Abdi juked a defender to score and then assisted on Dean's second goal of the night.
St. Peter would add three more goals including Riecks third on the night to complete the hat trick, but the Titan's refused to get down on themselves.
"I've never seen people stay with it as much as these guys." said TCU's Skluzacek "You come out game after game and you can get down on yourselves, but these guys just come out and still stick together as a team."
Dean added, "They stayed in it the whole game, they never really got down on themselves."
TCU battled to the whistle as they were able to draw a free kick outside the box and with 16.6 seconds remaining, Frankie Sanchez struck the ball cleanly into the net to end the shutout.
Titan's head coach Brett Padfield noted, "The main thing is sticking together from start to finish as a team, and we did that today."
With the win, St. Peter advances to the second round of the 2A sectional tournament which they will host Saturday with time and opponent to be determined, while the loss brings the TCU season to a close.