MIAC-banner

MIAC-banner

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Thursday that non-conference contests are cancelled for the 2020 fall sports season. More changes could be made in the future, as Presidents and Athletic Directors continue to explore opportunities for the fall.

“MIAC administrators and staff have met weekly throughout the summer to develop protocols, expectations, and best practices for the possible return of athletics this fall,” the MIAC release stated. “With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses.”

Carleton College recently announced that it has cancelled fall sports in 2020, leaving 12 MIAC-member schools to compete against each other. With the shift to a conference-only schedule this fall, here is how the Gustavus athletics calendar looks as of today:

Football

Sept. 26 vs. St. Thomas (Homecoming) – 1 p.m.

Oct. 3 at St. Olaf – 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Saint John’s – 1 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Bethel – 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 vs. Concordia – 1 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Hamline – 1 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Augsburg – 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 16 vs. Augsburg – 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at St. Olaf – 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 at St. Catherine – 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Hamline – 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 at St. Thomas – 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Bethel – 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Concordia – 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Saint Benedict – 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Macalester – 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Saint Mary’s – 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Sept. 16 vs. St. Thomas – 4 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Saint Mary’s – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Augsburg – 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 at St. Olaf – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Saint John’s – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Bethel – 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Concordia – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Hamline – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 vs. Macalester – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Sept. 19 at Saint Mary’s – 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. St. Thomas – 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. St. Catherine – 1 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. St. Olaf – 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Augsburg – 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Saint Benedict – 1 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Bethel – 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Hamline – 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Concordia – 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Macalester – 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

Aug. 29 hosts Alumni Meet

Sept. 19 at St. Olaf Invitational

Oct. 31 at MIAC Championships

Nov. 6 at Saint John’s Fall Finale

Men’s Golf

Sept. 12-13 at St. Thomas Invitational

Sept. 19-20 at Saint John’s Invitational

Oct. 3-5 at MIAC Championships

Women’s Golf

Sept. 5-6 at Saint Benedict Invitational

Sept 19-20 at St. Catherine Invite

Oct. 3-5 at MIAC Championships

Men’s and Women’s Tennis

* more information will be posted about the fall schedule at a later date

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments