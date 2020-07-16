The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Thursday that non-conference contests are cancelled for the 2020 fall sports season. More changes could be made in the future, as Presidents and Athletic Directors continue to explore opportunities for the fall.
“MIAC administrators and staff have met weekly throughout the summer to develop protocols, expectations, and best practices for the possible return of athletics this fall,” the MIAC release stated. “With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses.”
Carleton College recently announced that it has cancelled fall sports in 2020, leaving 12 MIAC-member schools to compete against each other. With the shift to a conference-only schedule this fall, here is how the Gustavus athletics calendar looks as of today:
Football
Sept. 26 vs. St. Thomas (Homecoming) – 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 at St. Olaf – 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Saint John’s – 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Bethel – 1 p.m.
Oct. 31 vs. Concordia – 1 p.m.
Nov. 7 at Hamline – 1 p.m.
Nov. 14 vs. Augsburg – 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Sept. 16 vs. Augsburg – 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at St. Olaf – 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at St. Catherine – 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. Hamline – 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Thomas – 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Bethel – 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Concordia – 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Saint Benedict – 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Macalester – 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Saint Mary’s – 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Sept. 16 vs. St. Thomas – 4 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Saint Mary’s – 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Augsburg – 4 p.m.
Oct. 3 at St. Olaf – 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Saint John’s – 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Bethel – 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Concordia – 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Hamline – 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 vs. Macalester – 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Sept. 19 at Saint Mary’s – 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. St. Thomas – 4 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. St. Catherine – 1 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. St. Olaf – 1 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Augsburg – 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Saint Benedict – 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Bethel – 4 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Hamline – 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Concordia – 1 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Macalester – 1 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country
Aug. 29 hosts Alumni Meet
Sept. 19 at St. Olaf Invitational
Oct. 31 at MIAC Championships
Nov. 6 at Saint John’s Fall Finale
Men’s Golf
Sept. 12-13 at St. Thomas Invitational
Sept. 19-20 at Saint John’s Invitational
Oct. 3-5 at MIAC Championships
Women’s Golf
Sept. 5-6 at Saint Benedict Invitational
Sept 19-20 at St. Catherine Invite
Oct. 3-5 at MIAC Championships
Men’s and Women’s Tennis
* more information will be posted about the fall schedule at a later date