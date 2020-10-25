On the block in the front row and digging in the back row, the St. Peter Saints volleyball team shined defensively in shutting out Blue Earth Area 25-13, 25-19, 25-21 on Saturday.
"Having to play a make up game on a Saturday morning does bring its challenges, but we treated it like a tournament and came out strong," St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said. "Our defensive play at the net and back row looked a lot better, and by minimizing our errors in the net we were able to get some good blocks and touches."
Dani Johnson and Lilly Ruffin led St. Peter with four block assists each. Lauren Niemeyer had three block assists.
Digging leaders were Grace Remmert with 13 and McKenna VanZee with 12.
Remmert also led the Saints with 15 set assists. Abby Haggenmiller colleced eight set assists for the Saints.
Haggenmiller led with 15 service points, including two aces.
Remmert had 13 service points, with a team-high five aces.
Kylee Horner paced the Saints with 10 kills. Remmert whacked eight kills.
This week the Saints (4-1 Big South Conference) have homecoming with two more home matches: Tuesday against St. James and Thursday against Fairmont. Both start at 7:15 p.m.