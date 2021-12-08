Tuesday night, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team traveled to Albert Lea for a battle against the Tigers. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Albert Lea was able to tie the game before the end of regulation and then score the golden goal in overtime to earn a 5-4 victory over Minnesota River.
The Bulldogs took an early lead a mere 17 seconds after puck drop when Adrianna Bixby netted a goal with an assist from Anna Pavlo and Claire Hathaway. The next two goals were scored by the Tigers but the game once again became tied when Pavlo scored with an assist from Bixby and Mia Schwarz midway through the second.
The teams once again traded goals before the end of the second with Macie Portner scoring an even strength unassisted goal at 13:44 of the period.
6:01 into the third period, the Bulldogs earned the go-ahead goal Bixby scored an unassisted goal but Albert Lea once again tied the game with a score at 9:10. Neither team would score in regulation which sent the game into overtime.
3:20 into the overtime period, the Tigers were able to score the game winning goal, dropping the Bulldogs to 2-6 on the season.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Thursday, Dec. 9 when the team travels to Waseca to take on the Bluejays with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.