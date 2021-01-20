St. Peter High School graduates Drew Elofson and Will Miller are looking forward to getting back on the court full time Feb. 1 at Swanson Tennis Center with the Gustavus Adolphus College men's tennis team after COVID-19 cut their season short last spring, summer and fall.
A junior, Elofson said: "COVID-19 has affected our seasons very much. Last year, we missed out on a big chunk of our spring season, many opportunities for summer play, and our fall season this school year was modified greatly, and we didn't see any outside competition. Our trips have been canceled and a lot of things have been changed. But we are grateful that we were able to practice this fall. We had to wear masks when we played both singles and doubles and socially distanced at practice. We could use the same balls but had to be diligent with our distancing on and off the court.
"As far as training and practicing goes, lots of us have been able to practice safely and train off the court (workouts). Lots of us will be practicing this January and our start date for our spring season is scheduled for Feb. 1st. But a lot can happen. There is no way of knowing for sure, so we are just doing what we can to give us the best shot at having a successful season.
"Tennis is one sport that doesn't particularly involve much contact with other people. This is one reason we were able to practice this fall when a lot of other Gustavus teams were unable to. We were very grateful to be able to do that. In doubles it's a bit more challenging, but there are ways to distance playing doubles as well. One thing that is difficult is that at Gustavus, we are a team that shows a lot of energy and likes to high five a lot and be very active with our doubles partner. COVID-19 has put a pause on that so we have to do racket touches instead of high fives and fist bumps, as well as stay a bit farther away from each other in between points which needed some getting used to.
A sophomore, Miller said: "Like everything else, COVID has affected tennis in the same way. Our spring season was cut short last year and our fall individual tournament in the fall was cancelled, but we were able to practice this fall for the majority of the semester until Thanksgiving break. Our spring season officially starts Feb. 1st, so we are hoping we can get some matches in and play some outside competition in the coming months but with everything else we have to just wait and see.
"Unlike most sports, tennis is pretty socially distanced, and I believe that we could definitely keep our team and our competition safe in the coming months since we are always wearing masks and across the court from each other. As for our practices, we are required to wear masks at all times on the court and while we workout in the Lund Center and will likely stay that way the remainder of the spring semester. I am just grateful that we are still able to use the Swanson Tennis Center and have been able to practice and hit with the boys over the months."
Head coach Tommy Valentini also is looking forward a more complete season: "We are grateful to have been able to practice in a safe manner this past fall during the period when we had students on campus, and we look forward to bringing the team back together in February to practice and compete under the COVID-19 safety rules and protocols put forth by the NCAA, the MIAC and Gustavus.
"There is still a lot to be determined about our spring season schedule, but we are hopeful for great competitive opportunities if everything is safe. We're grateful for all the hard work of our Gustavus athletics administrators, athletic trainers and health services to give us every possible chance of having as normal of a spring as possible.
"Given the uncertainty of the last year, we are grateful for every opportunity to be together as a team — whether in practice or competition and we have a great group of guys who are willing to make the most of every moment we have with each other."
Highlights
Despite having their seasons cut short, Elofson and Miller still have had many highlights in their college career.
"An individual highlight with me was winning the ITA Midwest tournament in doubles with partner Luke Haddorff," Elofson said. "That was pretty fun and exciting for me as a freshman. A team highlight would be being able to go on trips such as Florida and California during our spring season. Hopefully we get more of those in the future."
Miller said: "For me my highlights are just being able to spend mostly everyday with the guys and being on the court with them and growing and learning with them together. I am so super thankful that we can host the fall ITA individual tournament each fall and even though it's an individual tournament, I think all the guys can help each other out with some energy and it's just something exciting to play in and watch. Last February, Gustavus hosted National Indoors so being able to experience that with some of the best teams in the country was super exciting to see and the energy inside the bubble is something that I will never forget. Also, traveling with the team is also a super fun experience and is something I'll never forget."
Positions, records
In high school, Elofson played a variety of spots: third doubles in seventh grade, fourth singles eighth, third singles in ninth, third singles in 10th, second and first singles 11th and first singles in 12th.
"In college, it's a bit different in terms of the lineup, and it is a little more flexible and my coach moves people around a lot to give lots of playing time for everybody on the team so it can vary quite a bit," Elofson said. "Even as a freshman coming into the program, a lot of playing time was given to me because of the coaching and philosophy that we have and that goes for everybody on the team."
Elofson has played anywhere from fourth to sixth singles and second to third doubles. He has an overall record of 11-3 in singles and 12-2 in doubles.
Miller started out at the bottom of the lineup in his freshman and sophomore years in high school and then mostly played one doubles and occasionally played some singles matches his junior and senior years.
"At Gustavus we have a very talented team with some great guys that play on the lineup, and I just play whenever coach Valentini says to play," Miller said.
Although in Division III, Gustavus plays at a higher level. With some of the best players in the region, plus some from countries around the world, it's tough to break into the line-up.
Miller plays on the second team and has right around a .500 record. "We have a lot of very talented guys on the team and being able to practice and play with them helps out my game improve every day."
In MIAC play, Gustavus leads all programs in titles won with 53. The Gusties are the third winningest program in the history of Division III tennis with an all-time mark of 1,252-516-3 (.708 winning percentage), including 89-0 in the MIAC in the last 10 years under Valentini. Gustavus has claimed two NCAA Team Championships (1980, 1982), while also winning six national titles in doubles and four national titles in singles.
Improvement
Elofson and Miller both have made great strides since high school.
"I think my general wisdom of the sport and knowledge about what to do in different situations has improved as well as my level of skill," Elofson said. "High school and college tennis are similar in many ways. You are on a team with a bunch of buddies and just get to enjoy the sport and each other and I think in both high school and college, that is one thing that is very similar."
Miller said he credits his improvement to his coaches and teammates. "We have some of the best players in the region and a few international guys on our team, so going to practice everyday itself is a challenge, but it helps us all and makes us better players on the court. By watching my other teammates play and practicing with them I get a good sense of what I could add or do differently to my game which has helped me progress over the years. Our coach also puts a major emphasis on the three crowns which has really helped me improve my mental game and staying positive on and off the court which is super important in the game of tennis."
Valentini said: "Drew and Will have been fantastic members of our program. Will's all-around game continues to improve through hard work and attention to detail and an understanding of our approach to competition. Drew is a tireless worker who continues to grow as a player in terms of the physical, mental, and tactical aspects of his game. He is a great leader by example for our group, and both guys are beloved and respected by their teammates.
"I am most grateful for the ways in which both Drew and Will are committed to living out the values of our program and to representing our team and tradition."
Why chose Gustavus tennis?
"I chose tennis because from a very young age I was playing it because my older brother (Mitch) played it," Elofson said. "I was very competitive and loved to play, and it was just the sport that kind of stuck with me most so it was the sport I focused on and worked at most. I chose Gustavus because I was familiar with the school and the tennis program because of my brother going there before me. I enjoy being close to home and so it was just the right fit for me I think."
Elofson majors in psychology but does not know what path he would like to go in his career.
Miller said: "Gustavus has all the things that I wanted in college, a very strong and supporting education and also the ability to continue to play college tennis. Even though I am both challenged on the court and in the classroom they are both very rewarding and I couldn't imagine myself at any other academic institution."
Miller is a biology major going pre-dental and hopes to attend dental school after he graduates.
Goals
Elofson said his goals in tennis are "to compete with our Gustavus values: The Three Crowns: Positive Attitude, Full Effort and Good Sportsmanship. I just want to be the best player that I can be and control what I can control. The Three Crowns are within my control. I would like to teach others and help others enjoy the sport as I have as well as progress as a player."
Miller said: "My goals for tennis are just plain and simple: I'd like to push myself to become the best player that I can become while also having fun throughout my time at GAC. Being able to practice and play with some of your best friends after high school is something that a small percentage of players get to do so I am just super thankful that I am able to be part of such a strong and successful team like Gustavus tennis."
Keys to success
Elofson credits his "parents (Andy Elofson and Marci Skrove) and family for creating an environment that made me love the sport so much. I also credit the coaches and instructors that I have had. High school coaches, college coaches, etc. I also credit all of the teammates I have had and currently have. Teammates are always pushing you to be better and play a large role in the experience."
Miller also credits his success in tennis to his family and coaches. "They have supported me in matches and also financially over the years, and I know tennis is not the cheapest sport so having the support from my family is something I am super thankful for. I also would credit my high school coach Aaron Rothenberger, he was my first tennis coach in 7th grade until my senior year of high school and supported and pushed me the whole ride through which made me the player that I am today. I also credit Tennis and Life camps at Gustavus every summer — the philosophy of the three crowns is something that I have learned at a young age and still use to this day on and off the court. It has taught me how to act on and off the court and most importantly enjoy the game of tennis and have fun.
"Even though it can be tough and challenging to balance school, tennis and life in general all at the same time, it can also be very rewarding, and I don't see myself doing it any other way. The support that my coaches, professors and administration provide at GAC is outstanding and something that I am very grateful to have. If anyone is considering playing a sport in college, I would highly recommend it. I have made some great friends and great experiences along the way and have made my experience at Gustavus super enjoyable."