Cleveland High School baseball players Alex McCabe and Carter Dylla made first-team all-conference in the Valley Conference.
Cleveland's Elijah Sullivan and Lucas Walechka earned all-conference honorable mention.
McCabe, a senior pitcher/third baseman/second baseman, led the Clippers with a .440 batting average, 22 hits, four doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBIs, 14 runs and four stolen bases. On the mound, he finished 0-1 with nine strikeouts, 16 walks and an 8.514 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.
Dylla, a junior pitcher/shortstop, batted .382 with 21 hits, six doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs, 18 runs and 12 stolen bases. He went 2-2 as a pitcher with a 1.976 ERA, 42 strikeouts and four walks in 28.1 innings pitched.
Sullivan, a senior second baseman/shortstop, batted .308 with 16 hits, one double, six RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 20 runs.
Walechka, a junior pitcher/first baseman, batted.226 with 12 hits, three doubles 13 RBIs and nine runs. Finishing with a 4-4 record, He led the Clippers in pitching with 58 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 4.792 ERA in 49.2 innings pitched.
Cleveland pitcher/first baseman Colin Krenik, who earned the team's most improved player, finished 2-0 with 13 strikeouts and seven walks in 16 innings. He batted .279 with 12 hits, one double, six RBIs, three stolen bases and 10 runs.
Junior catcher Jackson Meyer finished with a .319 batting average, 15 hits, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Tanyon Hoheisel batted .313 with 10 hits, one double, five RBIs, two stolen bases and seven runs. He also pitched 1.1 innings with one strikeout, no walks and an 0.000 ERA.
Kaleb Timm batted .240 with 12 hits, four RBIs, nine stolen bases and 14 runs.
Gabe Sullivan batted .175 with seven hits, six RBIs and five runs.
Alexander Garcia batted .231 with three hits, one RBI and one run.
Carter Barto batted .167 with one hit, one RBI and three runs.
Elijah Fuller batted .200 with one hit and two RBIs.
Jake Anderley batted .429 with six hits, one double, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs.