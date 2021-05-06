St. Peter and Waseca boys tennis coaches Aaron Rothenberger and Kyle Collins both had the same idea of stacking some of their better players in doubles.
The strategy worked out for the host Saints as they won two of the three doubles matches and three of the four singles matches to defeat the Bluejays 5-2 on Thursday. and finish 2-2 in the Big South Conference East Division.
"We both put our stronger players in doubles to sweep the doubles, and we were both trying to get a singles' win somewhere," Rothenberger said. "It was great for us to rise to the occasion and get a close win."
In the marquee match, No. 5 Class A state rated Waseca senior Charlie Huttemier defeated St. Peter's Kelson Lund 6-0, 6-2.
"It would be a lot to ask for Kelson to beat somebody in the top 5," Rothenberger said. "Kelson did well in parts of his match, but he was just overwhelmed. We can't ask him to win every time and try to get us a team victory. Other guys need to step up, and that was great that some of our sophomores in singles stepped up."
St. Peter's No. 2 singles player, sophomore Marty Anderson. rolled over eighth-grader Tyler Jellum 6-0, 6-1.
And a pair of Saints won their first varsity singles matches at No. 3 and 4 singles. Sophomore Colton Abels won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles over sophomore Jacari Jellum, and sophomore Ben Taylor won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles over freshman Ahmed Farooq to give the Saints an insurmountable lead of 4-1 with three matches left.
However the biggest St. Peter win may have been in the most competitive match at No. 2 doubles. St. Peter junior Cooper Dean and sophomore Will Elias won a second-set tiebreaker to win 6-0, 7-6 (7-1) over seniors Dahminik Dentsch and Luke Osweiler.
St. Peter's No. 3 doubles team of seniors Chase Yeager and Wes Yang rallied to win a three-setter over junior Hunter Supella and freshman Dominic Grunzke 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Waseca seniors Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen also won a close match at No. 1 doubles over St. Peter sophomores Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).
Improving to 3-9 overall, the win turned out to be one of St. Peter's better matches of the season.
"Up and down our line-up, we played pretty well," Rothenberger said. "It wasn't easy. We had to win a couple of close matches at 2 and 3 doubles, so that was probably the big difference. And our 3 and 4 singles unexpectantly got their first singles win of their career. They were a bit more consistent than Waseca. We won more rallies. "
Rothenberger said Dean-Elias had a tough second set and they did really well in trying to tie it up down 5-6 to 6 all. And then it was smooth sailing after that. They won a lot more points in crucial times. Will had some good serves, and Cooper had some great lobs. That helped them hang in there when times got tough in that tiebreaker. That was good to give us that opportunity to win as a team."
The Saints travel to Worthington on May 7, added a match May 11 at home against New Prague and finishes off the regular season on the road on May 17 at Waconia and and May 20 at Mound Westonka.
Then the Section 1A playoffs start May 24 at the high seed with perennial state power Breck as the favorite. Other teams in the mostly metro private school section are Academy of Holy Angels, Holy Family, Minneapolis Patrick Henry, Providence Academy, Maranatha Christian Academy, Heritage Christian Academy and Southwest Christian