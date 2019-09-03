St. Peter volleyball team upped to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big South Conference with a 3-1 win over host Fairmont on Tuesday.
The Saints won 25-13, 18-25, 25-16 and 25-14.
Maggie Pierret led the Saints with 10 kills, plus she had one block and one dig.
Brielle Bushaw bashed eight kills and blocked four.
Sarah Conlon collected a team-high five ace serves and had six kills, four digs and two blocks.
Paige Hewitt had a double-double of 26 set assists and 10 service points, one ace serve, two blocks, one kill and one dig.
Allie McCabe had 14 service points, three ace serves and one dig.
Lilly Ruffin collected three blocks, two kills and two digs.
Lizzy Quist had three blocks, two ace serves, two kills and one dig.
McKenna Van Zee notched two digs.
Grace Remmert picked up two digs.
St. Peter hosts St. James at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
TCU 3, St. Peter 1
In a close match Aug. 30 at Montgomery, Tri-City United topped St. Peter 3-1. The set scores were 25-19 25-22, 23-25, 25-18.
Conlon led the Saints with 17 kills. She also had one ace serve and one block.
Hewitt handed off a team-high 35 set assists in addition to having five kills, one block, seven service points and three ace serves.
Pierret whacked 11 kills and blocked one.
Van Zee led with eight service points and served one ace.
Quist had six kills and a team-high three ace serves.
Bushaw connected for five kills.
Ruffin got five blocks.
Remmert had one kill.