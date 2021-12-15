Playing their fourth straight game on the road, the St. Peter boys basketball team overcame a sluggish start against Jackson County Central to earn a 75-70 victory and improve to 3-2 on the season. With four players scoring in double digits, the balanced offensive attack from the Saints was enough to overcome a night riddled with turnovers.
"On the road again, we didn't have the energy to start the game we needed to match Jackson's intensity," said St. Peter head coach Sean Keating. "Turnovers really hurt us as we had 25 for the game and we had so many that led to Jackson getting layups or FT's on the other end."
The Huskies were able to use those turnovers to build as much as a seven point lead when they developed a 26-19 lead. St. Peter was able to begin righting the ship before halftime though as the Saints outscored JCC 16-10 before the break, cutting the lead to 36-35.
Coming out of the locker room, St. Peter found its groove completely and was able to not only take the lead, but push it to as many as 14 points. The Saints were able to ultimately hold on despite a late run from the Huskies, and earned the 75-70 win.
"I was proud of the way we battled and most impressed with how our players kept their calm the entire game in a hostile environment," Keating said. "The made key plays and never backed down from adversity."
Bennett Olson led the way for St. Peter with 20 points in the win to go along with nine rebounds and four steals while Ashton Volk added 13 points.
Alex Bosacker recorded a double double for the Saints with 12 points and 10 boards and added three assists while Josh Bosacker scored 11 points in 14 minutes of action.
As a team, St. Peter outshot JCC 47.5% to 43.1% from the field and outrebounded the Huskies 40-22.
The Saints return to the hardwood Thursday, Dec. 16 when they host Glencoe-Silver Lake as part of a boys and girls varsity double header.