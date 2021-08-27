COACHES
Tanner Nadeau, 1st year head coach (6th season with program).Assistant coaches: Will Bennett, assistant, 1st year; Melic Thomas, JV coach, 2nd year; Kelson Lund, C-squad, 1st year coach.
KEY PLAYERS
Cooper Dean, Alex Bosacker, Zach Smith, Marty Anderson, Brooks Reicks, Josh Vangrootheest and Khadar Zaxane.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Will Elias, Diego Hettig, Luke Gilbertson, Ryan Domras and Gabe Baker.
MOVED ON
Kelson Lund (returning as a coach) Zach Taylor, Logan Moe, Zeckeriah Kyoore, Josh Robb and John Borgmeir.
2020 RECAP
5-2-3 Record, 2nd place in conference, 4th in section.
COVID year was hard for everyone. We lost a good amount of players that normally come out in a regular year. Our varsity team was still able to pull off an above .500 season. We graduated 12 seniors and they all played a role in our success last season.
2021 OUTLOOK
This year our varsity team is a good mix of 10th, 11th and 12th graders. I am very excited to see how well this group of young men gel throughout the season. Happy to say we’ll be playing a full schedule this year. We are looking to take a shot at winning the conference, but we have to remember to take it one step at a time.
The only thing I really have to say is keep your eyes open for the way our varsity team moves the ball with effective communication.
We had a great week of two a days, that will continue on into next week. And overall, we’re looking to set the standard for our club and start in motion the building of a new and improved program.
BY THE NUMBERS
63 — Players
8 — 7th graders
12 — 8th graders
}9 — 9th graders
14 — 10th graders
15 — 11th graders
5 — 12th graders