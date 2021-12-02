Things aren't always pretty on opening night, and a tightly officiated contest between the St. Peter Saints and the Windom Area Eagles boys basketball teams never truly found a consistent flow. Despite the stop and start nature of the game, the Saints built a 15-point halftime lead and ultimately picked up the comfortable 70-47 win.
"We weren't really sure what to expect coming in with a new team without a lot of varsity experience," said St. Peter forward Bennet Olson. "Just really happy to get one under our belt, shake the nerves off and get that first win of the season."
Forward Alex Bosacker added, "It feels amazing to just get those nerves out of the way and just have fun with your friends, it's the best feeling in the world."
Bosacker had to overcome a difficult start to the game as he picked up a pair of fouls in the opening minute of the game and after re-entering, he picked up a quick third foul with 11:55 to go in the half. He faced that challenge and in the second half managed to continue to play solid defense, leap into the air for rebounds and score 12 second-half points to finish as the second leading scorer for St. Peter.
"I didn't want to let the team down," said Bosacker. "They call me 'Big Bird', I have this mentality of just going in and doing my best."
The first half offense for the Saints was primarily initiated by Olson out of the high post. Utilizing several high screens and elements of the pick and roll, Olson was able to consistently find teammates with good looks and capitalize when he had the advantage.
He ended up leading all players in scoring with 19 points on the night, and made it clear that the team was comfortable playing in a tightly called game.
"We knew that it would be called a little tighter, this being the first game, but we ended up embracing it and earning our points at the line," Olson said. "We aren't worried about drawing foul calls."
The only area that the Eagles found any success on the night came from outside shooting, but in the second half they became too dependent on the three-point line and weren't able to cut into the St. Peter lead as the Saints continued to attack the basket until the final whistle.
The win makes the Saints 1-0 on the season and they will return to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 7 when they take to the road to battle the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.