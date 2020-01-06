In a close girls hockey battle for third place in the Big South Conference, the Marshall Tigers edged the Minnesota River Bulldog 2-1 on Saturday at Red Baron Arena.

Senior center Keely Olness gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 12:47 of the first period. Olness leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points.

But the Tigers answered a minute later at 12:56 on an unassisted goal by Kaitlyn Timm to tie it 1-1 after one period.

Marshall won it  at 16:47 of the second period on a goal by Logan Sherman, assisted by Shelby Ormberg.

The Bulldogs out shot the Tigers 35-28. Madison Kisor made 26 saves for the Bulldogs, while Emma Klenken ha 36 stops for the Tigers.

With the win, Marshall upped to 8-7-1 overall and 5-2 in the Big South. The Bulldogs fell to 9-7, 5-3.

The Bulldogs stay on the road this week with three games on Tuesday at Waseca, Thursday at Mankato East and Saturday at New Ulm.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments