Sunday evening, the St. Peter swim and dive team gathered for the final time in a 2021 season which saw the Saints finish a program best second in the Section 1A championships. As well as awarding the team, individual honors and awards were recognized during the event.
2021 MOST VALUABLE SWIMMER - HANNAH DENZER
Hannah Denzer is a wonderful person and an extraordinary swimmer. This season she put forth extra effort at practice, in competition, and she led the team in scoring with 403 varsity points.
Hannah set new school records in the 200 Free & 500 Free at section prelims, and was crowned the Section 1A Champion in both events at Finals.
Anchoring the 400 Freestyle Relay, with a split of 54.5, she and teammates Eve Zimmerman, Ellie Johnson, and Olivia Denzer made Saint Peter swimming history by setting a new school record of 3:48.16 at Section Finals.
At State Hannah performed very well. Placing 13th in the 200 Free and 12th in the 500 Free. With nine team points, Saint Peter placed 31st out of 38 that scored in the Class-A State Tournament.
2021 DIVER OF THE YEAR - LAURA KLATT
Laura Klatt is a confident, calm, and charismatic diver who makes very difficult skills look easy to perform. She is a hard worker and an excellent role model for the younger divers.
This season she was highly motivated and very competitive. She performed at the varsity level in 14 meets, tallying 114 varsity letter points. She learned new dives with higher degree of difficulty, improving her 6-Dive score by 12.25 points and her 11-Dive score by 44.5 points.
In the BIG meets she competed like a CHAMPION and medaled at True Team and at Sections. At State she represented our Team, Saint Peter, and Section 1A with class.
2021 SAINTS SPIRIT AWARD - SOPHIA RUFFING
The SAINTS SPIRIT AWARD goes to a team member who is all about keeping our spirts high from the very first practice until the final meet of the year.
With the enthusiasm of a cheerleader, she brings positive energy to the pool! She is fun to be around! She has a great personality with charm and wit, bringing laughter and joy to our team!
She is a valuable asset to our team, helpful to her teammates, captains and coaches. Her LOVE of swimming combined with a BIG HEART is why the team selected Sophia Ruffing her for this award.
2021 HARDEST WORKER AWARD - ELLIE JOHNSON
This year the Hardest Worker Award goes to Ellie Johnson a swimmer that truly loves to swim. She likes the daily challenges of practice and she is willing to push herself through the pain in competition.
Dedication, Determination and Discipline are words that describe this athlete. Her dedication is observed every day at practice when she arrives on time and when she finishes every set. Her determination is the fuel she needs to keep going, to push herself, to find the will to win, so she can reach her goals. Self-discipline propels her to continue working hard at practice day after day, even when she is tired.
Ellie is respected by her peers for her outstanding work ethic. She is also adored by her teammates for her kindness and fun personality. In the pool she serves as a positive role model for our young athletes. She is appreciated for consistently giving her best effort.
2021 MOST IMPROVED SWIMMER 10-12 - ISABELL JOHNSON
Isabell Johnson has been improving every year since 7th grade. However, this year her skill development, physical strength and confidence merged seamlessly together to create an outstanding athlete.
Determined to be a fixture on the varsity roster, she took hold of the event that most swimmers avoid, and made it her specialty. During the season we saw a fierce competitor emerge in this athlete.
She dropped 59 seconds in the 500 Free and 22.5 seconds in the 200 Free. All together she cut 94.7 seconds off her swims and accumulated 27 Lifetime Bests.
This season was the first time that she made the Section Roster, and she swam in Finals, in both the 200 & 500 Free.
In addition to being an outstanding athlete, Isabell is also a wonderful person. I am very happy that her teammates selected her for this award because she has earned it!
2021 MOST IMPROVED SWIMMER 7-9 - ASHLYN LOULA & SARAG COE
There was a tie for the most improved swimmier in the 7-9th grade category; so this season we have two individuals receiving this award. Both athletes are second year swimmers at SPHS. These girls have improved dramatically in a short amount of time.
At the start of the season they were stronger and significantly more confident in their abilities. The effort they put into daily practice was paying out dividends in competition with steady time drops.
Ashlyn Loula added four new events to her swim and dive resume. Competing this year in the 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Breaststroke, and 1-meter diving. She cut 98 seconds off her combined time drops and tallied 26 lifetime best swims.
Sarah Coe added new events to her competition list. Swimming in the 100 Free, 200 Free and 200 IM. This season she competed in 9 events and collected 38 personal records, chopping off a total of 101seconds.
The visible improvement of both athletes is why they were selected by the team for this award.
Anna Boomgaarden, Maya Pettis and Cadence Tish were elected by the team to be the 2022 Captains.