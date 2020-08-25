The St. Peter boys soccer team was more of a defensive-minded team last season, but this season the Saints hope to pump up the offense.
Captains Kelson Lund, Logan Moe. Zechariah Kyoore, and Zach Taylor agree that the Saints need to score more.
"We have not had the best scoring for a while," Lund said. "Jade [Reicks who graduated in 2017] and Ken [Ringler who graduated in 2018] were really good. We have some people at practice who will be able to pick it up.
"Communication is always big issue with a big field, being to communicate throughout the field. And with that comes more passing. And also we need a bit more focusing as we go along."
Moe agrees that the Saints need work on their passing and scoring: "Last year we didn't work on a lot of passing, so we've got to try and nail that down. My passing could be better. I'm not really getting that foot-to-foot contact. Some times my passes are a little off. But I'm getting pretty decent at through balls, so it's a slow process.
"And we lost some pretty good strikers last year, so we've got to replace that. Seth Reicks will do a good job of that. He's pretty fast. We need to capitalize more on our chances. And I think we should be pretty good.
"We also need to work on our conditioning. Some guys haven't play since last soccer season. Some didn't play this summer because they were working. We have two-a-days now so it's conditioning in the morning."
Kyoore thinks all of the Saints could push the ball forward more to score more goals. "We don't do that enough when we're attacking, the strikers making runs when they receive the ball. Moving into spaces. That's when I scored last year. I need to push to get more assists with the wide players, the wingers. "
Good goalies
Lund said: "Hopefully we can get away with one goal a game. We have some good goalies, like Josh [Robb] and Connor [Bjorling] came out. They look good."
Moe agrees: "We've got some pretty good goalies. Connor [a sophomore] played JV, and we got a senior Josh Robb, and we're going to work it out between those two. I think they'll be pretty good."
Robb hasn't played in a game, but he played in captains' practices over the summer. "I think he looks pretty solid, so he could become a strength along with Connor," Moe said.
Kyoore said: "I'm really happy that new players came out like Josh Robb."
Strengths, goals
A defender, Taylor brings strength and speed to the team. "That's kind of why I chose defense. We're working on building a really good team chemistry. We're all really close together. And we're always working hard. As a captain I'm making sure I'm always helping out like making everyone feels like they're a part of this program. The team needs to work on building relationships. We have a lot of younger guys.
"Speaking for myself and the seniors, just having a season is something I'm really thankful for because all sports were pushed back, and they're not guaranteed a season. Neither are we. Work hard and treat every game like it's the last and try to win every game. A lot of the seniors have been playing throughout our childhood. All the time we spent together, we may as well work hard every game.""
Moe also thinks his strength and a strength of the team is its "physicality." He just runs everybody over going for the ball. "That's why I'm called the bulldozer. I get off some pretty good shots, too, nowadays. Our shots are pretty good."
Lund said one of his strengths is his "endurance. I can run for a long time. My height (6-foot-5) is very helpful. Also I'm very good at passing and touches. We have really good chemistry together. We have a really good effort. We might now have the best passing at times, but we work through it and we always get to it."
Lund said his goal for the season is to "have as much fun as I can. It's my last year. I've played with these guys for a long time, and I want to have one more fun year with them all. We also have fun, but we want to do as well as we can. One last year go hard at it. We have about 10 seniors, many of whom he has played soccer with since sixth grade."
Kyoore's goal for the team is "to go undefeated because I know we're capable. We have 10 games, so like five goals and three assists.
"I work well with players, passing and assisting. Our team has been playing with each other for a long time, the seniors, so we all have good connection with each other bonding. The seventh-graders, the freshmen are probably better than years in the past, and we know each individual strengths and weaknesses."
Virus
Although shortened in length and games, "We're happy just to have a season," Taylor said. I think it's going to be a really fun season. We've got a lot of new kids. Everyone is just happy to get out and do something and just have fun and enjoy everyone. That's the biggest thing."
Kyoore said: "It's unfortunate that the season is shortened, but we're just going to try to make the best of it. The seniors know it's our last year, and we're just happy to have a season, so we're not going to take it for granted."
Moe said: "It sucks, but I get everything that we're trying to do. We're trying to keep everybody safe. It's one of the bigger goals for the season because we don't want to mess anything up for the MSHSL or other teams that are playing us. I understand it, so I don't have a problem with it.
"It's tough to not play as many games and have a shorter season, especially since it's my senior year, I definitely would have loved to get in more games before I move on to other stuff."
Lund said: "It obviously makes it difficult. Our summer season for most of us we didn't have one. So it was very hard to continue growing. It also makes it harder in general for practices and make sure everyone stays safe. But I'm glad that we get to have a season."
Some of the precautions at practices include setting up cones behind the bench to provide a place for players to put their gear bags and separate from each other.
"Last year everybody was in tight quarters," Moe said.
There are also rules for spectator. The capacity is 250 people. "Now it's two tickets for each player, but they might modify that," Lund said. "We'll see how that works out. Wearing masks is optional in the stadium, but you have to social distance if it's not your family."
Lund said he definitely wants fellow students, who are some of the biggest cheerers. "I hope we can have a good amount of people and still stay safe. It's so fun to watch."
There is a lot less social interaction, Lund said. "It's just been harder to get soccer going. There's always some people who can go and some who can't go. You have to be careful with everything. Parents might decide they can't. Everyone is busy as well."
The Saints, however, have gained some new talent from four football players whose sport was moved to the fall: Carter Wendroth, Bennett Olson, Tate Olson and Ethan Grant, who's a manager.
"I know a lot of them are natural athletes, strong and fast, that's a big part of soccer, especially boys soccer," Taylor said. "I know they'll push people in practice, and overall that will help the program."